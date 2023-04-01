Sunday, April 2College baseball: Minnesota State-Mankato vs. University of Mary at Wayne, Neb., Noon

College softball: Minnesota-Duluth vs. U-Mary, 2/4 p.m., at Minot State.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Crookston, 9 a.m., at Grand Forks.

Monday, April 3No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, April 4College baseball: University of Mary at Sioux Falls, 1:30/3:30 p.m.

High school baseball: Mandan at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.

High school softball: Bismarck at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood.

College baseball: U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 1:30/3:30 p.m.

MLB

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series PPG 375

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Toyota Owners 400

6 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals

BOWLING

Noon

FOX — PBA USBC Masters

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Louisville at North Carolina State

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida State at Miami

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Illinois

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — HBCU All-Star Game

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m.

ABC — LSU vs. Iowa, National Championship

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Stanford at UCLA

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals

Noon

CW — LIV

GOLF — PGA Valero Texas Open

1:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Valero Texas Open

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA DIO Implant L.A. Open

MLB

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at Miami or Atlanta at Washington

1 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Kansas City

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Seattle (joined in progress) or Arizona at L.A .Dodgers (joined in progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Texas

NBA

5 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Atlanta

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at Denver

NHL

Noon

TNT — N.Y. Rangers at Washington

2:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at St. Louis

6 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at Winnipeg

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS — Miami Open-ATP Singles Final

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA Doubles Final

XFL

1 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Houston

10 YEARS AGO (2013): University of North Dakota forward and Hobey Baker Award finalist Danny Kristo was named the College Hockey News player of the year, and was at the same time named to the All-CHN first team. Linemate Corban Knight, also a Hobey Baker finalist for the Sioux, was named to the All-CHN second team.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Seven Bismarck-Mandan athletes were among the 34 named to the North Dakota Badlands Bowl roster, which would go on to face the Montana all-star team in the 10th annual competition between the two teams. Those included on the roster were Saul Helgeson, John Degner, Trent Johnson and Brad Hoge of Century, Justin Fleck and Jack Schuh of Mandan, and D.J. Mitzel of Bismarck. Ron Wingenbach and Rod Breitbach of Century’s coaching staff were named as head and assistant coaches as well.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Arman Agency re-established itself as the top amateur basketball team in the state by crushing Watford City 127-87 in the amateur basketball championship game. The Bismarck-area club dominated after the opening 13 minutes of the first half, blitzing their foes 30-14 in the final seven minutes of the first half to lead 66-47 at the half. It was the fourth title in five years for Arman Agency, who was led in the win by Cavin Anderson with 30 points and Evan Lips with 23.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Billy Hamilton holds the major league single-season record with 198 runs scored in 1894 for Philadelphia Phillies.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com