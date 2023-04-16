SCHEDULE

Monday, April 17

College baseball: Southwest Minnesota State at University of Mary, 11 a.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark.

College softball: U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 11 a.m,/1 p.m.

College women’s golf: U-Mary at Wildcat Classic Golf Tournament, Wayne, Neb.

Tuesday, April 18

College women’s golf: U-Mary at Wildcat Classic Golf Tournament, Wayne, Neb.

High school baseball: Watford City at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Williston at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.; Beulah at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.

College softball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 1/3 p.m.

High school girls soccer: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Century, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school girls tennis: Century at Dickinson, 4 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m., O’Leary.

High school softball: Jamestown at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Williston, 4:30 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19

College baseball: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck State at Lake Region State, 1/3 p.m.

College softball: Bismarck State at Lake Region State, 1/3 p.m.

TV TODAY

BOWLING

6 p.m.

FS1 — PBA WSOB Cheetah Championship

MARATHON

7:30 a.m.

ESPN — Boston Marathon

MLB

10 a.m.

MLBN — L.A. Angels at Boston

6 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox or Cleveland at Detroit (5:30 p.m.)

9 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers or Atlanta at San Diego (8:30 p.m.)

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Game 2

9 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Sacramento, Game 2

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, Game 1

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Boston, Game 1

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Minnesota at Dallas, Game 1

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 1

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): An ex-Bobcat continued a starring role at the higher levels of college hockey, as goaltender Ryan Faragher, who backstopped Bismarck to the team’s lone national championship in 2010, helped lead St. Cloud State to its first-ever Frozen Four after being a large reason the Huskies won a share of the MacNaughton Cup for the first time ever.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Offense was plentiful for Shiloh Christian as they earned a doubleheader sweep of Center-Stanton, 11-1, 11-6. David Brackett struck out 12 over four innings while helping the Skyhawks to twirl a no-hitter in game one, and helping his own cause with three walks and a triple. In game two, Matt Hay was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): In a crowded field in the outdoor opener in Valley City, Bismarck High rolled to an easy win, tallying 79.66 points. The Demons won six of the 17 events, with Bruce Perry taking home wins in the 220 and 440 before pulling up with an injury in the 880 relay that will slow him for an undetermined amount of time. Tom Petrik also added a win in the mile run and John Holt earned a victory in the high jump for the Demons.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Tamp Bay Lightning were the last team to repeat as Stanley Cup champion, winning titles in 2020 and 2021.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com