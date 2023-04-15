Sunday, April 16

College baseball: Southwest Minnesota State at University of Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark; Williston State at Bismarck State, 1/4 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, Noon/2 p.m.; Williston State at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Upper Iowa at Fargo, 9 a.m.

Monday, April 17

College baseball: Southwest Minnesota State at University of Mary, 11 a.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark.

College softball: U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 11 a.m,/1 p.m.

College women’s golf: U-Mary at Wildcat Classic Golf Tournament, Wayne, Neb.

MLB

12:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2 of Trentino

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP of Trentino

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR NOCO 400

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

BOWLING

11 a.m.

FOX — PBA Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Evansville at S. Illinois

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Northwestern at Wisconsin

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Kentucky

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisiana State at Auburn

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA RBC Heritage

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA RBC Heritage

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB

Noon

MLBN — San Francisco at Detroit or Tampa Bay at Toronto (12:30 p.m.)

12:30 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees

3 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers or Milwaukee at San Diego (3:30 p.m.)

6 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Houston

NBA PLAYOFFS

2 p.m.

ABC — L.A. Lakers at Memphis, Game 1

4:30 p.m.

TNT — Miami at Milwaukee, Game 1

7 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, Game 1

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Denver, Game 1

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final

USFL

11 a.m.

NBC — Michigan vs. Houston

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans

XFL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Arlington at D.C.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at St. Louis

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Sophomore linebacker Troy Guptill of the University of Mary was honored by the National Strength and Conditioning Association, as he was one of 229 collegiate and high school football players to receive the All-American Strength and Conditioning Athlete of the Year award. He earned All-Northern Sun academic honors in the fall after leading the Marauders with 14.5 tackles for loss and earning five sacks.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Former Century hockey player Jacob Hipp helped Shattuck St. Mary’s win the USA Hockey Tier I Under-17 national championship. The title win was the third in five years for the Sabers, who finished with a 47-10-1 record. Hipp played his freshman season with Century’s varsity team. With the Sabers, Hipp was third on the team in scoring through 47 games, tallying 23 goals and 35 assists.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Jim Ternes and Dean Howry tied for the highs of the week in bowling competition, each tallying 268 pins. Ternes bowled for the Men’s Mandan League at Ten Spot Lanes, and the 268 equaled a previous high for him. Howry bowled in the Centennial League at Midway Lanes. Each bowler also led their respective league series, as Ternes totaled 896 and Howry finished with 859.

LeBron James is the NBA’s career playoff scoring leader with 7,631 points. He broke Michael Jordan’s record of 5,987. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is third on the list with 5,762.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com