SCHEDULE
Saturday, April 15
College baseball: Bismarck State at Williston State, 1/4 p.m.
College softball: Bismarck State at Williston State, 1/3 p.m.
College track: U-Mary at Long Beach Invitational, at Bryan Clay Invitational, Azusa Calif., at Mt. SAC Relays.
College women’s golf: U-Mary at Augustana Spring Invitational
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Winona State at Fargo, 2 p.m.
High school baseball: North Star at Shiloh Christian, 3 p.m., Dwyer Field.
High school girls tennis: Minot Round Robin, 9 a.m.; Mandan Invitational, 12 p.m., Mandan Tennis Center.
People are also reading…
High school softball: West Fargo at Bismarck, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo Horace at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, April 16
College baseball: Southwest Minnesota State at University of Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Williston State at Bismarck State, 1/4 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, Noon/2 p.m.; Williston State at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Upper Iowa at Fargo, 9 a.m.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
Noon
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross
4 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Call811.com Before You Dig 250
BOWLING
1:30 p.m.
FOX — PBA Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — Ohio State Spring Game
1 p.m.
BTN — Penn State Spring Game
3 p.m.
BTN — Michigan State Spring Game
ESPN2 — Georgia Spring Game
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour RBC Heritage
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour RBC Heritage
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA LOTTE Championship
MLB
Noon
BSN – Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees
MLBN — Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees or San Francisco at Detroit
3 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at San Diego
6 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at Houston or Colorado at Seattle (8:30 p.m.)
9 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress) or Colorado at Seattle (8:30 p.m.)
NBA PLAYOFFS
12:10 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Game 1
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Boston, Game 1
5 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Cleveland, Game 1
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Golden State at Sacramento, Game 1
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Austria
USFL
3:30 p.m.
FOX — Philadelphia at Memphis
6:30 p.m.
FOX — New Jersey at Birmingham
XFL
11:30 a.m.
ABC — Vegas at Houston
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Orlando at San Antonio
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2013): St. Mary’s athletic director Dan Smrekar’s summer got extra responsibilities added to it, as St. Mary’s boys soccer coach Brandon Keller and girls basketball coach Rachel Zillmer resigned from their positions. Keller finished his time with the program with a 40-30-11 record, and got the Saints to state in all four of his seasons as a coach. Zillmer was the head coach of the girls basketball program for a single season, finishing with a 6-15 record where the Saints won a game at the West Region tournament.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): The Bismarck Bobcats’ depth paid off in Game 1 of the AWHL semifinals, as the trio of Joe Adams, Bill Johnson and Karl Sabin helped the Bobcats beat the Wichita Falls Rustlers 4-3. The line combined for two goals in the first period, which helped the Bobcats withstand a two-goal surge from the Rustlers across the first and second periods.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): St. Mary’s beat Bismarck 10-3 in the season opener for both teams, winning the five singles matches in the process. Bismarck’s wins in official competition came in doubles, where Perry Ford and Mark Tolstedt beat Deraney Mees and Clem Gerhardt 7-5, 7-5. While St. Mary’s swept the official competition in singles, they also won all four exhibition singles matches, and also claimed a three-set win in exhibition doubles.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The last team to repeat as NBA champion was the Golden State Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com