SCHEDULE

Saturday, April 15

College baseball: Bismarck State at Williston State, 1/4 p.m.

College softball: Bismarck State at Williston State, 1/3 p.m.

College track: U-Mary at Long Beach Invitational, at Bryan Clay Invitational, Azusa Calif., at Mt. SAC Relays.

College women’s golf: U-Mary at Augustana Spring Invitational

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Winona State at Fargo, 2 p.m.

High school baseball: North Star at Shiloh Christian, 3 p.m., Dwyer Field.

High school girls tennis: Minot Round Robin, 9 a.m.; Mandan Invitational, 12 p.m., Mandan Tennis Center.

High school softball: West Fargo at Bismarck, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo Horace at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, April 16

College baseball: Southwest Minnesota State at University of Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Williston State at Bismarck State, 1/4 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, Noon/2 p.m.; Williston State at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Upper Iowa at Fargo, 9 a.m.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

Noon

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross

4 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Call811.com Before You Dig 250

BOWLING

1:30 p.m.

FOX — PBA Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Ohio State Spring Game

1 p.m.

BTN — Penn State Spring Game

3 p.m.

BTN — Michigan State Spring Game

ESPN2 — Georgia Spring Game

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour RBC Heritage

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour RBC Heritage

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA LOTTE Championship

MLB

Noon

BSN – Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees

MLBN — Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees or San Francisco at Detroit

3 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at San Diego

6 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at Houston or Colorado at Seattle (8:30 p.m.)

9 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress) or Colorado at Seattle (8:30 p.m.)

NBA PLAYOFFS

12:10 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Game 1

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Boston, Game 1

5 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Cleveland, Game 1

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Golden State at Sacramento, Game 1

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Austria

USFL

3:30 p.m.

FOX — Philadelphia at Memphis

6:30 p.m.

FOX — New Jersey at Birmingham

XFL

11:30 a.m.

ABC — Vegas at Houston

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Orlando at San Antonio

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): St. Mary’s athletic director Dan Smrekar’s summer got extra responsibilities added to it, as St. Mary’s boys soccer coach Brandon Keller and girls basketball coach Rachel Zillmer resigned from their positions. Keller finished his time with the program with a 40-30-11 record, and got the Saints to state in all four of his seasons as a coach. Zillmer was the head coach of the girls basketball program for a single season, finishing with a 6-15 record where the Saints won a game at the West Region tournament.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): The Bismarck Bobcats’ depth paid off in Game 1 of the AWHL semifinals, as the trio of Joe Adams, Bill Johnson and Karl Sabin helped the Bobcats beat the Wichita Falls Rustlers 4-3. The line combined for two goals in the first period, which helped the Bobcats withstand a two-goal surge from the Rustlers across the first and second periods.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): St. Mary’s beat Bismarck 10-3 in the season opener for both teams, winning the five singles matches in the process. Bismarck’s wins in official competition came in doubles, where Perry Ford and Mark Tolstedt beat Deraney Mees and Clem Gerhardt 7-5, 7-5. While St. Mary’s swept the official competition in singles, they also won all four exhibition singles matches, and also claimed a three-set win in exhibition doubles.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The last team to repeat as NBA champion was the Golden State Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

