Morning Kickoff - April 14, 2022

SCHEDULE
Thursday, April 14
College golf: NSIC Championships, Blue Springs, Mo.
College track: U-Mary at Bryan Clay Invite, Azusa, Calif., Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif, Long Beach Invitational, Calif.
Friday, April 15
College baseball: Minnesota-Duluth vs. University of Mary at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon.
College golf: NSIC Championships, Blue Springs, Mo.
College softball: Southwest Minnesota State vs. U-Mary, at Minot, 4 p.m.
College track: U-Mary at Bryan Clay Invite, Azusa, Calif., Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif, Long Beach Invitational, Calif.; Blue Hawk Games, Dickinson.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, April 16
College baseball: Minnesota-Duluth vs. University of Mary t Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon.
College golf: NSIC Championships, Blue Springs, Mo.
College softball: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, at Minot, 2 p.m.
College track: U-Mary at Bryan Clay Invite, Azusa, Calif., Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif, Long Beach Invitational, Calif.
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, April 17
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oregon at Arizona
PAC-12N — Oregon State at Washington
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour RBC Heritage
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour LOTTE Championship
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees OR L.A. Angels at Texas (7 p.m.)
NHL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Dallas
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2012): The University of Mary baseball team picked up a doubleheader sweep over NSIC foe Minnesota-Crookston, winning game one 17-1 in seven innings and taking the second 7-3 in the full nine. Kyle Lozensky and McKeon Meyhoff earned the wins for the Marauders, while Tyler Steffan had four hits and scored five runs and Steve Pletan had five hits, five RBIs and three runs scored.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Teddy Gray was dominant for the University of Mary’s men’s track and field team at the Manuel Invitational at the University of Montana. Gray took first place in the 100, 200, and anchored the 4x100 relay to a win. His 10.72 mark in the 100 set a U-Mary school record and qualified him for the national meet.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Al Docktor had the highest score among the multitude of Bismarck bowling leagues, hitting on a 262 in the Sattelite League at Midway Lanes.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Anthony Rizzo is the major-league active career leader in times hit by a pitch with 180. Starling Marte is second with 135.
