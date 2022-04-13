Morning Kickoff - April 14, 2022

SCHEDULE

Thursday, April 14

College golf: NSIC Championships, Blue Springs, Mo.

College track: U-Mary at Bryan Clay Invite, Azusa, Calif., Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif, Long Beach Invitational, Calif.

Friday, April 15

College baseball: Minnesota-Duluth vs. University of Mary at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon.

College golf: NSIC Championships, Blue Springs, Mo.

College softball: Southwest Minnesota State vs. U-Mary, at Minot, 4 p.m.

College track: U-Mary at Bryan Clay Invite, Azusa, Calif., Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif, Long Beach Invitational, Calif.; Blue Hawk Games, Dickinson.

NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

College baseball: Minnesota-Duluth vs. University of Mary t Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon.

College golf: NSIC Championships, Blue Springs, Mo.

College softball: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, at Minot, 2 p.m.

College track: U-Mary at Bryan Clay Invite, Azusa, Calif., Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif, Long Beach Invitational, Calif.

NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, April 17

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon at Arizona

PAC-12N — Oregon State at Washington

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour RBC Heritage

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour LOTTE Championship

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees OR L.A. Angels at Texas (7 p.m.)

NHL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Dallas

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The University of Mary baseball team picked up a doubleheader sweep over NSIC foe Minnesota-Crookston, winning game one 17-1 in seven innings and taking the second 7-3 in the full nine. Kyle Lozensky and McKeon Meyhoff earned the wins for the Marauders, while Tyler Steffan had four hits and scored five runs and Steve Pletan had five hits, five RBIs and three runs scored.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Teddy Gray was dominant for the University of Mary’s men’s track and field team at the Manuel Invitational at the University of Montana. Gray took first place in the 100, 200, and anchored the 4x100 relay to a win. His 10.72 mark in the 100 set a U-Mary school record and qualified him for the national meet.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Al Docktor had the highest score among the multitude of Bismarck bowling leagues, hitting on a 262 in the Sattelite League at Midway Lanes.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Anthony Rizzo is the major-league active career leader in times hit by a pitch with 180. Starling Marte is second with 135.

