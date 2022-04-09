Morning Kickoff - April 10, 2022

SCHEDULE
Sunday, April 10
College baseball: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, Noon, Municipal Ballpark; Dawson at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.
College softball: U-Mary at Wayne State, Noon/2 p.m.; Dawson at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m., Cottonwood.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Crookston at Fargo, 9 a.m.
IFL: Massachusetts at Bismarck, 3:05 p.m., Event Center.
Monday, April 11
High school baseball: Mandan at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.
High school softball: Beulah at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
Tuesday, April 12
College baseball: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
College softball: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 2/4 p.m.
High school baseball: Williston at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Heart River at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.
High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 8 p.m., Bowl; St. Mary’s at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls track: Mandan Invitational, 2:30 p.m.
High school softball: Minot at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood; Century at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 4 p.m.
High school track: Shiloh Christian at Hazen Invitational.
Wednesday, April 13
College baseball: Mayville State JV at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Seattle at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas
2:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar Series Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
BOWLING
11 a.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16
1 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPNU — Texas Christian at Texas
1 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at California
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Florida State
BTN — Maryland at Purdue
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Georgia
1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon State
2 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Arizona State at Oregon
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida
GOLF
1 p.m.
CBS — The Masters
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Toronto OR N.Y. Mets at Washington
1 p.m.
BSN – Seattle at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at L.A .Angels OR Miami at San Francisco (joined in progress)
6 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees
NBA
2:45 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Brooklyn
6 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Memphis
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at New Orleans
NHL
12:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Washington
3 p.m.
TNT — Nashville at Pittsburgh
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Doubles Final
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles Final
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2012): A seven-goal explosion led the Bobcats to a 7-2 win over Aberdeen in the opener of their playoff series. Tyler Richter, a former Bismarck High player, completed his first NAHL hat trick with 54.3 seconds left in the game to put the exclamation point on Bismarck’s win. Bismarck scored a quartet of goals in the final four minutes of the game to pull away from the pesky Wings.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Glen Ullin and Hebron expanded their sports co-op by voting 150-121 in favor of combining the girls and boys basketball teams as well as the volleyball teams to join the football co-op that was already established between the two towns.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Letters and awards were handed out to 50 Bismarck High athletes at the 1972 BHS winter sports award ceremony. Sixteen received basketball letters and 34 received letters for wrestling. Four of the basketball athletes won special awards; Tom Petrik won a pair for best field goal percentage and high rebounding average, Kevin Kiemele won best free throw percentage, Douglas Joersz won most improved, and Tim Hartmann won the most inspirational award.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Harmon Killebrew is the Minnestoa Twins’ career leader with 860 extra-base hits.
