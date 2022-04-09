Morning Kickoff - April 10, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, April 10

College baseball: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, Noon, Municipal Ballpark; Dawson at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.

College softball: U-Mary at Wayne State, Noon/2 p.m.; Dawson at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m., Cottonwood.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Crookston at Fargo, 9 a.m.

IFL: Massachusetts at Bismarck, 3:05 p.m., Event Center.

Monday, April 11

High school baseball: Mandan at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.

High school softball: Beulah at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

Tuesday, April 12

College baseball: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

College softball: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 2/4 p.m.

High school baseball: Williston at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Heart River at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 8 p.m., Bowl; St. Mary’s at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls track: Mandan Invitational, 2:30 p.m.

High school softball: Minot at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood; Century at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 4 p.m.

High school track: Shiloh Christian at Hazen Invitational.

Wednesday, April 13

College baseball: Mayville State JV at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Seattle at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas

2:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar Series Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

BOWLING

11 a.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16

1 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPNU — Texas Christian at Texas

1 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Minnesota

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at California

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Florida State

BTN — Maryland at Purdue

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Georgia

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon State

2 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Arizona State at Oregon

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida

GOLF

1 p.m.

CBS — The Masters

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Toronto OR N.Y. Mets at Washington

1 p.m.

BSN – Seattle at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at L.A .Angels OR Miami at San Francisco (joined in progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees

NBA

2:45 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Brooklyn

6 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Memphis

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at New Orleans

NHL

12:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Washington

3 p.m.

TNT — Nashville at Pittsburgh

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Doubles Final

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles Final

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A seven-goal explosion led the Bobcats to a 7-2 win over Aberdeen in the opener of their playoff series. Tyler Richter, a former Bismarck High player, completed his first NAHL hat trick with 54.3 seconds left in the game to put the exclamation point on Bismarck’s win. Bismarck scored a quartet of goals in the final four minutes of the game to pull away from the pesky Wings.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Glen Ullin and Hebron expanded their sports co-op by voting 150-121 in favor of combining the girls and boys basketball teams as well as the volleyball teams to join the football co-op that was already established between the two towns.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Letters and awards were handed out to 50 Bismarck High athletes at the 1972 BHS winter sports award ceremony. Sixteen received basketball letters and 34 received letters for wrestling. Four of the basketball athletes won special awards; Tom Petrik won a pair for best field goal percentage and high rebounding average, Kevin Kiemele won best free throw percentage, Douglas Joersz won most improved, and Tim Hartmann won the most inspirational award.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Harmon Killebrew is the Minnestoa Twins’ career leader with 860 extra-base hits.

