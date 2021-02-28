Morikawa 3-stroke winner in Workday tourney

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — PGA champion Collin Morikawa shook off an early mistake and played a steady hand on a Concession golf course known for calamity, closing with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in the Workday Championship.
Morikawa picked up a few short-game tips from major champions — Mark O’Meara on his putting, Concession member Paul Azinger on the chipping — and he says it carried him to another big win.
Morikawa won by three over Brooks Koepka (70), Viktor Hovland (67) and Billy Horschel (70).
He finished at 18-under 270 and became the 24th player to win a major and a World Golf Championship title since this series began in 1999. He joined Woods as the only players to win both before turning 25.
The tournament was moved from Mexico City to Concession because of COVID-19 circumstances.
Tour Champions
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kevin Sutherland was not really hitting it well, not making a whole lot putts, yet kept hanging around.
A chip-in birdie on Tucson National's 16th hole changed everything.
The only birdie of the final round on the par-3 not only put Sutherland in a tie for the lead, it gave him the confidence to close out his fifth PGA Tour Champions title.
Stuck in neutral most of a windy afternoon, Sutherland chipped in for birdie at No. 16 and had a tap-in for another on the next hole, shooting a 4-under 69 to overtake Mike Weir in the Colorguard Classic on Sunday.
“I was two down with three to play, wasn't really showing a lot, not really doing anything at that point and all of a sudden chip it in,” Sutherland said. “All of a sudden we're tied and I played last two holes as well as I played any holes all week.”
Sutherland trailed by two to start the day and was down four after Weir birdied the par-5 eighth. Sutherland cut the lead in half with two birdies in his first three holes to start on the back nine and chipped in from short right of the 183-yard, par-3 16th.
Sutherland tapped in on 17 after putting through the fringe on the par 5 to take the lead and just missed another birdie on the difficult 18th to close out his second victory in his last three PGA Tour Champions starts. He finished at 15 under, two ahead of Weir, three up on Steve Stricker and Scott Parel.
LPGA TOUR
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda seized control with three early birdies and finished with 12 straight pars for a 3-under 69 to win the Gainbridge LPGA, giving the Korda family two victories to start the season.
Her older sister, Jessica, won the season-opening Tournament of Champions last month in Orlando.
Korda won for the first time on American soil — her other three LPGA wins were in Australia and twice in Taiwan — and the first time with her parents watching. Her father, Petr Korda, is a former Australian Open tennis champion.
On the other side of the course, Annika Sorenstam wrapped up her return after more than 12 years of retirement with a par on the ninth hole for a 76, finishing last among the 74 players who made the cut. The 50-year-old Swede was making this one-time appearance because Lake Nona has been her home course for two decades.
Sorenstam finished 29 shots behind Korda, who won by three over Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko. Korda finished at 16-under 272.