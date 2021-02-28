Morikawa 3-stroke winner in Workday tourney

Stuck in neutral most of a windy afternoon, Sutherland chipped in for birdie at No. 16 and had a tap-in for another on the next hole, shooting a 4-under 69 to overtake Mike Weir in the Colorguard Classic on Sunday.

“I was two down with three to play, wasn't really showing a lot, not really doing anything at that point and all of a sudden chip it in,” Sutherland said. “All of a sudden we're tied and I played last two holes as well as I played any holes all week.”

Sutherland trailed by two to start the day and was down four after Weir birdied the par-5 eighth. Sutherland cut the lead in half with two birdies in his first three holes to start on the back nine and chipped in from short right of the 183-yard, par-3 16th.

Sutherland tapped in on 17 after putting through the fringe on the par 5 to take the lead and just missed another birdie on the difficult 18th to close out his second victory in his last three PGA Tour Champions starts. He finished at 15 under, two ahead of Weir, three up on Steve Stricker and Scott Parel.

LPGA TOUR

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda seized control with three early birdies and finished with 12 straight pars for a 3-under 69 to win the Gainbridge LPGA, giving the Korda family two victories to start the season.