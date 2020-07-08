Moore a hero to Lynx

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A week ago, Maya Moore earned the biggest victory of her life. Nevermind her four WNBA championships with the Lynx, her two NCAA championships with UConn, or her two gold medals with Team USA.

All of those accolades pale in comparison to the moment last week when Moore saw Jonathan Irons walk out of the Jefferson City Correctional Center in Missouri a free man. She posted the scene on her Instagram account, dropping to her knees, overcome with emotion, as Irons embraced with members of his family.

"In that moment, I really felt like I could rest," Moore said on Good Morning America last week. "I'd been standing, and we'd been standing, for so long, and it was an unplanned moment where I just felt relief. It was kind of a worshipful moment. Just dropping to my knees and being so thankful that we made it."

It was a culmination for Moore, a Jefferson City native, after she put her WNBA career on hold last year to help Irons fight his conviction for burglary and assault. He had been serving a 50-year prison sentence stemming from the non-fatal shooting of a homeowner in the St. Louis area when he was 16 years old.

A judge overturned the convictions in March, citing a series of problems with the case, and last week, after serving 22 years in prison, Irons was finally able to go home.