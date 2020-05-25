Molitor puts mansion up for sale

Paul Molitor was accustomed to the spotlight of major league baseball, but he had privacy at home, in an estate perched on a hill in Edina and surrounded by 4 acres.

“It’s quiet, private and protected,” said Todd Bertelson, an agent with RE/MAX Results. “It’s an extraordinary setting -- a close-in location with a gated entrance and winding driveway, on one of the highest hills in Indian Hills.”

Molitor’s large, stately home is on the market for $1.79 million. Built in 1973 and completely rebuilt on the original foundation in the mid-1990s, according to Bertelson, the 9,674-square-foot home combines imposing formal spaces with informal ones for low-key living and entertaining.

“The house has a very grand entrance and a cathedral living room with wraparound windows,” Bertelson said. “The rest is very casual and fun.”

There’s a huge game/recreation room with a wet bar, pool table and big-screen TV, and a four-season gazebo with hot tub and sauna. There’s also a wine room with storage for a very large collection. (Going by its emptiness, the slugger isn’t an oenophile.)

The next owner can bring the nanny or mother-in-law -- there’s a separate apartment inside the house, with its own kitchenette, living area, bathroom and laundry room.