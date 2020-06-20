MLBPA delays vote on 60-game proposal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

It appears the stalemate between baseball owners and players will last a little longer, as the players have reportedly decided to wait a few days before voting on the most recent owners' proposal for the Major League Baseball season.

According to multiple reports, players were seeking more information about COVID-19 and the sport's health precautions after reports of positive tests for players on several teams, including two with the Angels.

Owners have offered the players a 60-game schedule, plus expanded playoffs. The players countered by asking for 70 games, and the owners said that they would not add any games to their proposal.

Players were meeting on Saturday to determine if they wanted to accept the 60-game plan. If not, Commissioner Rob Manfred could unilaterally implement a schedule of any length. However, there would be no expanded playoffs -- which MLB hoped would create more revenue -- and the players would retain the right to file a grievance that could eventually cost the owners $1 billion.

The difference in salary between a 60-game season and a 70-game season is $250 to $300 million, or less than $10 million per team.