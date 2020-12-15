MLB, players primed for another fight

Major League Baseball owners and the MLB Players Association are at odds on a start date for the 2021 season. The union wants to start on time while the owners want the season delayed so all players can receive the coronavirus vaccine before reporting, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported.

Nightengale wrote, “Major League Baseball executives and owners, wanting players to be vaccinated before arriving to spring training, would like the 2021 season to be delayed until May, even if it means shortening the season to 140 or fewer games.

“The Major League Baseball Players Association, believing it proved a year ago that teams can safely adapt to protocols, wants the season to start on time, playing all 162 games with full pay.”

Players followed strict safety protocols during the shortened 2020 season, which was delayed until July and consisted of 60-game schedules after the owners and players failed to reach an agreement on a stat date. The season only happened because the league had the ability to unilaterally implement a schedule of its desired length.

Players accepted prorated salaries in 2020.