MLB, Players could be headed to another money war

Major League players and owners could be headed to another battle over money.
According to Craig Calcaterra of NBC Sports, “there is going to be a war” if owners seek to further reduce salaries, and the players are “hopping mad.”
The two sides agreed to an initial financial package in March where owners gave the Major League Baseball Players Association $170 million to divide amongst players however they see fit. If there’s no season, they players would pocket that money and be on their way. If there is baseball, that $170 million would essentially be an advance and players would receive their regular salaries prorated for whatever the season consists of.
The Players Association view that as set in stone.
“That negotiation is over,” union head Tony Clark said in an April statement.
But the owners are reportedly seeking further pay cuts, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
“Because games, at least initially, will be played without fans, the players would be asked to accept a further reduction in pay, most likely by agreeing to a set percentage of revenues for this season only,” Rosenthal writes. “Without the players making such a concession, league officials say they will spend more on player salaries than they would earn in revenue for every incremental regular-season game played without fans. The union believes the opposite to be true and that postseason TV and other revenue will further enhance the league’s financial position.”
According to multiple media reports, MLB is planning to unveil its return-to-play proposal to the Players Association early this week. The proposal is expected to include an 80-game regular season with an expanded postseason. A second spring training would begin in mid-June with the season starting the first week of July.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!