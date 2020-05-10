MLB, Players could be headed to another money war

Major League players and owners could be headed to another battle over money.

According to Craig Calcaterra of NBC Sports, “there is going to be a war” if owners seek to further reduce salaries, and the players are “hopping mad.”

The two sides agreed to an initial financial package in March where owners gave the Major League Baseball Players Association $170 million to divide amongst players however they see fit. If there’s no season, they players would pocket that money and be on their way. If there is baseball, that $170 million would essentially be an advance and players would receive their regular salaries prorated for whatever the season consists of.

The Players Association view that as set in stone.

“That negotiation is over,” union head Tony Clark said in an April statement.

But the owners are reportedly seeking further pay cuts, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.