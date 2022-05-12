Missouri Slope Milestones 1959-2022

May 1959- a group of individuals from Trinity Lutheran, American Lutheran (now Faith Lutheran), First Lutheran, Lutheran Church of the Cross, and House of prayer sat down at Trinity Lutheran Church to discuss the need for a home for the aging in Bismarck. The people in the community were seeing a need for nursing services for their aging loved ones.

November 1965- Groundbreaking ceremonies were held for the construction of a 68-room facility.

November 1966- Milford Fickenscher was hired as administrator.

July 1967- The first resident was admitted to Missouri Slope Lutheran Home.

September 1968- M-50 Club was formed to help raise funds for the home. The M-50 was simply a group of individuals from the community willing to donate $50 a year towards the debt retirement of the home.

July 1972- Bernard Okland took over as the new administrator.

July 1973- Missouri Slope Lutheran Home starts the firstdaycare program in North Dakota. A dedication ceremony was held for the new daycare program with the governor of North Dakota, Arthur Link as the guest speaker.

September 1973- West Wing addition of 40 nursing home beds.

June 1980- East addition of 100 beds and 13 apartments.

June 1982- Robert Thompson assumes the position of administrator.

September 1987- Missouri Slope Lutheran Home changes name to Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center

July 1992- A groundbreaking ceremony was held for Valley View Heights Assisted Living Facility.

June 1993- Valley View Heights began admitting tenants.

April 1997- The dedication was held for the new chapel and dining area. Also marking the 30th anniversary of Missouri Slope.

April 1997- Open house and dedication to Westview, the special care memory unit.

March 2003- M-50 Club is now changed to M-Club.

November 2003- Valley View Heights became licensed as a 30-unit assisted living facility.

January 2013- Five more licensed beds were added to total 255 skilled care beds.

January 2014- Robert Thompson retired after 31 years of leadership at Missouri Slope. Reier Thompson took his place as President/CEO.

March 2017- Three more licensed beds were added due to additional community demand.

April 2017- Purchase agreement signed for Good Shepherd North Property on North Washington Street.

July 2017- 50th Anniversary Celebration held at Hillview. Plans for the new campus were unveiled.

June 2019- Feasibility study for a capital campaign. The $10 million dollar campaign was set to begin in the fall of 2019 and conclude in the spring of 2023.

October 2019- A groundbreaking ceremony was held at Washington Campus.

March 2020- Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center and Valley View Heights were renamed to Missouri Slope and rebranding took place.

November 2021- Despite the obstacles of Covid-19, we opened on schedule and the first resident was admitted into the Washington Campus on November 9. 2021.

May 2022- Progress continues with the Capital Campaign to raise funds to continue progress on Washington Campus.

More than 50 years ago, Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center was created by this community to serve the needs of this community. Today, our mission to enrich lives remains strong. We strive to innovate and look for new ways to enhance the quality of our care and the quality of those we care for. We have learned much from our past and as we plan for the future, we understand the needs of our community are changing. When Missouri Slope first opened in 1967, about one in ten residents required a wheelchair. Today, that has changed to one in ten residents do not require a wheelchair.

Building a new campus has allowed us a fresh start, utilizing what we have learned to create a state-of-the-art campus focused on safety, efficiency, and quality. Our skilled nursing facility on North Washington Street is now open and can provide care for up to 192 residents. Further plans include building a 130-bed basic care facility and a 60-apartment independent living facility. The complete plan will allow individuals and families to stay together on one campus as their needs change. Founded in Christian faith, we will remain committed to enriching lives with love and compassion for another 50 years.

