Minnesota United surge into MLS final four

Minnesota United advanced to its first Western Conference final in its first four MLS seasons with Thursday's 3-0 win at top-seeded Sporting Kansas City, where they had never won. Blossoming star Emanuel Reynoso assisted on all three goals, just as he had in the team's first-round home victory over Colorado. He now has 10 assists in his last five games.

Veteran midfielder Kevin Molino scored two of those on Thursday, the game's first two after the Loons survived an opening 15 minutes in which they could easily have trailed by a goal or more.

He now has a career-high 13 goals, including two in each of the last three games dating to its regular-season finale against FC Dallas.

The Loons now play defending MLS Cup champion Sounders Monday night in Seattle on just three full days' rest while the home team hasn't played since Tuesday's Western semifinal victory over FC Dallas.

They're now two victories away from a championship, after extending their club record unbeaten streak to 10 games at 6-0-4

Until Thursday, the Loons hadn't won at Kansas City in six previous visits over its first four MLS seasons, by a combined score of 15-1.

They had their three by halftime on Thursday.