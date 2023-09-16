Cam Miller threw for 200 yards and accounted for four touchdowns as North Dakota State remained unbeaten with a 49-31 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday at the Fargodome.

Miller completed 18 of 19 passes for 200 yards and threw two touchdown passes. He also ran for two more scores as the Bison rolled past the Bears to improve to 3-0.

North Dakota State piled up 481 yards of total offense, but Central Arkansas moved the ball effectively as well. The Bears picked up 431 yards of total offense.

ShunDerrick Powell led UCA with 218 yards rushing on 18 carries – a 12.1-yard per touch average. He scored on runs of 43 and 71 yards.

Will McElvain completed 22 of 31 passes for 210 yards and a TD for Central Arkansas (1-2).

TaMerik Williams led the Bison with 83 yards rushing and Eli Green had four catches for 86 yards.

North Dakota State is off next week, opening MVFC play in two weeks. The Bison host South Dakota on Sept. 30.

Boise State 42, UND 18

Ashton Jeanty ran for three touchdowns to help Boise State defeat North Dakota 41-18 on Saturday on the blue turf in Boise, Idaho.

Jeanty scored on runs of 2, 1 and 1 yards to help the Broncos avoid their first 0-3 start since 1997.

The Mountain West team had lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2005, falling at then-No. 13 Georgia and at Oregon State.

Eric McAlister caught six passes for 143 yards and two TDs and Jambres Dubar ran for 62 yards on 10 carries. Jeanty finished with 43 yards on 16 carries.

Quincy Vaughn scored on a 1-yard run on the first play of the second quarter but the PAT kick missed, leaving North Dakota down 7-6.

Trailing 14-6 late in the first half, UND drove deep into Boise territory before a scrambling Tommy Schuster lost a handle on the ball. Boise State capitalized on the fumble, driving for a Jeanty 1-yard TD run 28 seconds before the half to make it 21-6.

Wesley Eliodor caught a 6-yard TD pass from Schuster and Luke Skokna added a 3-yard TD as North Dakota closed to within 28-18 in the third quarter.

Schuster completed 17 of 29 passes for 142 yards for North Dakota (2-1), which took its first loss of the season. Skokna (48) and Gaven Ziebarth (42) combined for 90 yards on the ground and Bo Belquist caught eight passes for 63 yards, including an acrobatic grab along the sideline in the first quarter to set up UND’s first score.

Boise State pulled away with a pair of fourth-quarter TDs.

North Dakota opens MVFC play in two weeks, taking on defending FCS champ South Dakota State in Brookings, S.D., on Sept. 30.