Michigan State dumps No. 2 Michigan, boosts NCAA hopes

Michigan's dynamic duo struggled Sunday, missing 4 of 5 shots in the first half and combining for five points. Both bounced back in the second half as Dickinson finished with 12 points while Wagner had 10 points.

Reserve Chaundee Brown scored 13 points, Mike Smith added 11 and Isaiah Livers had nine for the Wolverines, whose last lead was 21-19 early in the game.

Joey Hauser scored nine of his 11 points off the bench in the first half as Michigan State led 30-26. The Spartans pulled away and were ahead 55-44 with 5:58 remaining and made enough free throws in the final minutes to hold off the Wolverines.

No. 3 Baylor 88, No. 18 Texas Tech 73

WACO, Texas (AP) — MaCio Teague scored 35 points while matching a school record with 10 made 3-pointers and No. 3 Baylor finished undefeated at home for the first time in 73 years with a 88-73 win over No. 18 Texas Tech in a regular-season finale Sunday.

The Big 12 champion Bears (21-1, 13-1 Big 12) never trailed, but didn't take control for good until a 16-3 run in the second half when Teague had three 3s while scoring 12 of those points. He finished 10-of-12 from long range.