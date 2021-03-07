Michigan State dumps No. 2 Michigan, boosts NCAA hopes

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Rocket Watts scored 21 points and Aaron Henry had 18 to lead Michigan State to a 70-64 victory over No. 2 Michigan on Sunday that seems to seal coach Tom Izzo's 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament bid.
The Spartans (15-11, 9-11 Big Ten) have won five of their last seven games, beating No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Illinois and their second-ranked rivals during the late-season surge.
The Wolverines (19-3, 14-3) closed the regular season getting routed at home by the Fighting Illini, beating Michigan State handily to seal the Big Ten title and losing the rematch three days later.
And, Michigan might have lost more than that.
Senior guard Eli Brooks hurt his left ankle early in the game at the Breslin Center and did not return in what potentially could be a problem going into the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments. Brooks ranks fourth on the team with eight-plus points per game, averages nearly three assists a game and has started 51 games over two seasons.
The Wolverines wrapped up the conference championship Thursday night with a 69-50 win over the Spartans as Franz Wagner scored 19 points and Hunter Dickinson adding 14.
Michigan's dynamic duo struggled Sunday, missing 4 of 5 shots in the first half and combining for five points. Both bounced back in the second half as Dickinson finished with 12 points while Wagner had 10 points.
Reserve Chaundee Brown scored 13 points, Mike Smith added 11 and Isaiah Livers had nine for the Wolverines, whose last lead was 21-19 early in the game.
Joey Hauser scored nine of his 11 points off the bench in the first half as Michigan State led 30-26. The Spartans pulled away and were ahead 55-44 with 5:58 remaining and made enough free throws in the final minutes to hold off the Wolverines.
No. 3 Baylor 88, No. 18 Texas Tech 73
WACO, Texas (AP) — MaCio Teague scored 35 points while matching a school record with 10 made 3-pointers and No. 3 Baylor finished undefeated at home for the first time in 73 years with a 88-73 win over No. 18 Texas Tech in a regular-season finale Sunday.
The Big 12 champion Bears (21-1, 13-1 Big 12) never trailed, but didn't take control for good until a 16-3 run in the second half when Teague had three 3s while scoring 12 of those points. He finished 10-of-12 from long range.
That segment included one 3 when fellow senior Mark Vital leaped in the air going into the Baylor bench area for a long rebound and was able to get the ball to Teague, who then took a step behind the line in the right corner and put the Bears back up by double figures with that 3.
Jared Butler scored 18 points and Davion Mitchell 17 as Baylor finished 10-0 in the Ferrell Center, the first time going undefeated at home since going 9-0 in 1947-48. Vital had 10 points and 15 rebounds.
Kyler Edwards had 18 points for Texas Tech (17-9, 9-8), which was coming off three consecutive wins at home. Kevin McCullar and Terrence Shannon Jr. both had 11.
No. 5 Iowa 77, No. 25 Wisconsin 73
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Six-foot-11 Luka Garza scored 21 points and had 16 rebounds to lead the fifth-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes over No. 25 Wisconsin 77-73 Sunday.
This was Garza’s 12th double-double of the season and 33rd for his career.
Iowa (20-7, 14-6) has won seven of its last eight games, and will be the third seed in the Big Ten tournament next week in Indianapolis.
Wisconsin (16-11, 10-10), which has lost five of six, will be the No. 6 seed.
“It was important for us to get this win, to grind it out,” Garza said.
Jordan Bohannon’s three free throws with 34.3 seconds left gave Iowa a 74-71 lead. On Wisconsin’s next possession, Wisconsin’s Brad Davison and Iowa’s Keegan Murray got tangled up under the Badgers’ basket — Murray was called for a common foul and Davison a flagrant foul for a hook-and-hold after a replay review.
Murray and Davison each made their two free throws, then the Hawkeyes got the ball out of bounds. The Badgers forced a turnover on a held ball, but couldn't when Aleem Ford missed a 3-pointer.
Iowa’s CJ Fredrick made one of two free throws for the final margin.
No. 9 Houston 67, Memphis 64
HOUSTON (AP) — Tramon Mark hit a long 3-pointer as time expired to give No. 9 Houston a 67-64 win over Memphis on Sunday.
After Memphis had tied it with 1.7 seconds left, Marcus Sasser threw the ball to midcourt where Mark picked it up. He dribbled through two Memphis defenders and launched a 35-footer off the backboard and in.
“I saw it the whole way in,” Houston guard DeJon Jarreau said. “I was standing right next to him. Just grabbed it, shot it with confidence. That’s what he does. He makes unorthodox shots like that. It was a one-legged leaning 3 from halfcourt, and he hit it.”
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said the play was drawn up for Mark.
“The last thing we told Tramon in the huddle was he would have time to catch it, dribble and get the shot off,” Sampson said. “The kid made a heck of a shot.”
Jarreau had 19 points and eight rebounds, Quentin Grimes added 17 points and eight rebounds and Gorham had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars (21-3, 14-3 American), who won their fourth straight game. Mark finished with eight points and shot 3 for 12 from the field.
Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said the Tigers were going to foul on the last play since they had two to give, but he was concerned about possibly giving Houston the ball at halfcourt with 1.5 seconds remaining.
No. 3 Loyola Chicago 75, Drake 65
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cameron Krutwig and Braden Norris scored 20 points apiece to lead No. 20 Loyola of Chicago to a 75-65 win over Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game Sunday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
The Ramblers (24-4, 16-2) will be making their seventh NCAAs appearance and first since the 2018 team reached the Final Four as a No. 11 seed.
Keith Clemons added 13 points for Loyola, which has won six in a row and 17 of its past 18.
Tremell Murphy and D.J. Wilkins scored 20 points each for Drake (25-4, 15-3), a bubble team. The Bulldogs were appearing in the MVC title game for the first time since they won the tournament in 2008. Joseph Yesufu added 12 points.
Krutwig, the MVC Player of the Year, had eight rebounds. He sent Loyola Chicago on a 7-0 run with a hook shot from the lane that broke a 24-all tie.
Krutwig was a member of that 2018 team that gained nationwide attention with its improbable run to the Final Four.
Loyola coach Porter Moser says his team is ready for the challenge.
“I welcome similarities,” Moser said. “I've been shying away from comparing them. These guys — they're their own team. But I love the sustained success.”
Loyola used a lock-down defensive effort in the second half to seal the win.
WOMEN
No. 1 UConn 84, Villanova 39
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — UConn coach Geno Auriemma believes his team is just now rounding into form.
That's a scary thought for every other program in the nation.
Christyn Williams scored 26 points and the top-ranked Huskies used a stifling defense to overwhelm Villanova 84-39 on Sunday in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament.
Paige Bueckers had 18 points and eight assists and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 13 points and seven rebounds for Connecticut (23-1).
The Huskies will play Monday for their 19th Big East title in their first year back in the league after spending seven seasons dominating the American Athletic Conference.
Connecticut put the game away in the first half, holding Villanova to just five baskets on 33 shots over the first 20 minutes (15 percent) and outscoring the Wildcats 20-3 in the second quarter.
The Wildcats had just 15 baskets on 61 shots for the game, shooting 18 percent from the floor.
“When you watch a team play late in the season and all the things that you’ve been trying to work on come to life, it makes the kids feel like all the work and all the effort they put into it are worth it,” Auriemma said.
No. 3 N.C. State 58, No. 5 Louisville 56
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Raina Perez hit a jumper from near the left elbow with 2.1 seconds left to help No. 3 North Carolina State beat fifth-ranked Louisville 58-56 in Sunday’s championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Perez’s shot broke a tie game in a tense finish between two of the nation’s top teams in which neither led by more than one point over the final 4 minutes. And it secured the Wolfpack’s first back-to-back titles in program history.
On the winning play, Perez initially started to pass to teammate Elissa Cunane rolling into the lane, but had to pull the ball back when the pass wasn’t there. Instead, she collected her feet and shook off six straight misses dating to the second quarter to bury the jumper for the second-seeded Wolfpack (20-2).
The top-seeded Cardinals (23-3) had a final chance to win it, inbounding the ball under their own basket with 1 second left. But Dana Evans missed a 3 off Kianna Smith’s inbounds pass at the horn, sending Wolfpack players spilling to center court to celebrate.
No. 7 South Carolina 67, No. 16 Georgia 62
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 27 points and 10 rebounds as South Carolina pulled away in the third quarter to beat Georgia and win its second straight SEC Tournament title — and sixth in the past seven years.
It was a historic matchup that featured two Black head coaches in the title game for the first time in SEC history with South Carolina’s Dawn Staley and Georgia’s Joni Taylor.
The Gamecocks (22-4), twice the country’s No. 1 team this season, struggled down the stretch with three losses in their last seven games, including a defeat at No. 2 Texas A&M a week ago where they watched the Aggies cut down nets to celebrate an SEC regular-season title.
The Bulldogs closed to 65-62 on Que Morrison’s 3-pointer with 14.4 seconds left. Boston then followed with a pair of foul shots and South Carolina held on for its 14th straight victory over Georgia. Morrison finished with 20 points for the Bulldogs (20-6).