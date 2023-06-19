During basic training at Great Lakes Naval Training Station, he became a member of the Navy Blue Jacket Choir which he enjoyed (mostly because it got him out of marching). He graduated as honor man of his company and was stationed as a Submarine Tender in Scotland. Much to the annoyance of the international community, Mike traveled extensively throughout Europe while serving abroad. After returning from the military, he worked for the Hazen Park Board, Lake Sakakawea State Park at Pick City, and Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site near Stanton. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting (both bird and deer) and walking the creek banks near his home searching for artifacts. Mike enjoyed anything outdoors. He loved cross-country skiing, downhill skiing, water skiing and windsurfing, and of course, a good bonfire. He was a windsurfing pioneer and owned one of the first windsurfing dealerships in the area. He also was an avid photographer, an incredibly talented stained glass artist, and one of the most hard-headed and entertaining people that you could ever meet. He was blessed with the Gift of Gab and became fast friends with anyone who crossed his path (most of the time). Another one of Mike's great loves was music. It was a constant throughout his life. He had an extensive collection of albums, and they were always played at ear-splitting volume, no matter the circumstances. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved grandmother, Granny. He is survived by his brothers Pat (Lauren) of Hazen and Terry of Coon Rapids, his three sons, Thad (Susan) of Chesterton, IN, Rory of Roseville, MN and Sean (Ruta) of Berlin, Germany, two grandchildren Paige and Ryan Donovan and a lifetime of many friends. A celebration of life will be held August 19 out on the family farm.