Mets snatch Correa for $315M, 12-year deal

Carlos Correa is headed to the free-spending New York Mets with a $315 million, 12-year contract after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants came apart over concerns about an ankle injury sustained eight years ago.

The agreement with the Mets was confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. Correa had reached a $350 million, 13-year agreement with the Giants on Dec. 13.

San Francisco on Monday announced a news conference for the following day, then called it off Tuesday morning and told Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, the team needed more time to examine medical records. Boras asked the Giants to set a deadline to finalize the deal. When a 1 p.m. PST deadline was set and passed, Boras reopened talks with other clubs.

Houston announced on June 25, 2014, that Correa had surgery a day earlier after breaking his right fibula that June 20 while sliding into third base for Class A Lancaster. The injury ended Correa’s season.

Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi confirmed Wednesday there was a concern raised during the physical.

“While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination,” Zaidi said in a statement. “We wish Carlos the best.”

Correa, an All-Star and Gold Glove-winning shortstop, would play third base for the Mets, with buddy Francisco Lindor remaining at shortstop.

“We need one more thing, and this is it,” Mets owner Steve Cohen told the New York Post, which first reported details of New York’s agreement. “This puts us over the top.”

“This really makes a big difference,” Cohen added. “I felt like our pitching was in good shape. We needed one more hitter.”

New York was in talks with Correa and still pursuing him just before he agreed to sign with the Giants.

“We kind of picked up where we were before and it just worked out,” Cohen told the Post.

Correa’s addition would increase the Mets’ luxury tax payroll next year to about $394 million, putting them on track to pay a record tax of about $120 million — nearly triple the current high of $44 million set by the 2015 Los Angeles Dodgers. The estimates would change if Correa’s deal contains deferred money or if New York trades players.

Correa would cost the Mets $49.88 million next year in salary and tax, if there is no deferred money in the deal.

Major League Baseball and the players' association instituted a new fourth luxury tax threshold last winter, dubbed the “Cohen Tax” because it was aimed at the Mets' owner. The added threshold starts at $293 million in 2023, and the Mets will pay at a 90% rate because they will owe tax for the second straight year.

“I think having two great New York sports teams is phenomenal,” Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said Wednesday. “It’s phenomenal for the city. It’s phenomenal for the rivalry, and I’m all for it. I was hoping we’d both be the last two standing, but it didn’t work out that way on either of ours' part, but hopefully it does this year.”

The Mets won 101 regular-season games last season, second-most in franchise history, and lost to San Diego in the wild-card playoff round.

Correa, the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year, has a .279 career batting average with 155 homers and 553 RBIs in eight big league seasons. He also has been a stellar postseason performer, with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 79 games.

Just about the only knock on Correa's resume is durability. He has played at least 150 games in a season only once because of various injuries.

Correa was a free agent one year ago after leaving the Astros, and he reached a $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins. That agreement gave the two-time All-Star the right to opt out after one year and $35.1 million to hit the market again.

The 28-year-old Correa terminated his deal and went back on the free-agent market.

Correa hit .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs in his one season with Minnesota.

ASTROS BRING BACK BRANTLEY

HOUSTON — Veteran outfielder Michael Brantley signed a one-year, $12 million deal to remain with the Houston Astros after missing more than half of last season with a shoulder injury.

The 2023 season will be Brantley's fifth with the Astros. Last season he hit .288 with 14 doubles, five homers and 26 RBIs in 64 games before going on the injured list with a right shoulder injury that eventually required surgery.

Brantley said Wednesday that he is progressing well since the August surgery but that he won't start hitting until mid-January.

“We have been working hard all offseason to get back,” he said. “But overall, I’m doing fine. I’m really happy where I am physically.”

Brantley can earn up to $4 million in bonuses for plate appearances. He'll get $500,000 each for 400 and 425 plate appearances and an additional $750,000 each for 450, 475, 500 and 525.

He also would get $200,000 for winning the MVP award.

In four seasons in Houston, Brantley was picked for two All-Star Games and hit .306 in 379 games. Brantley missed the postseason last season but has hit .327 in 47 career playoff games with them.

He is excited to return to the team as Houston tries to build on last season's World Series championship.

“I just look forward to being out there with my teammates contributing and just enjoying the atmosphere that my teammates bring each and every day,” he said. "They get the best out of me and I try to get the best out of them.”

Brantley has been Houston's primary left fielder since signing with the team in 2019. While he was out last season, Yordan Alvarez played more left field instead of primarily serving as the team's designated hitter. Manager Dusty Baker has said he'd like to continue to see Alvarez play defense this season, which would leave Brantley and Alvarez splitting time in left field.

NATIONALS SIGN TWO PITCHERS

WASHINGTON — Right-handers Tanner Rainey and Erasmo Ramírez have agreed to one-year contracts with the Washington Nationals.

Rainey gets a $1.5 million salary under the deal announced Tuesday. Ramírez receives a $1 million salary with the chance to earn $1 million more in performance bonuses for games pitched: $250,000 each for 25, 35, 45 and 55. He also would earn a $50,000 bonus if he becomes an All-Star.

Rainey, 29, had been eligible for salary arbitration. He was 1-3 with a 3.30 ERA last season, striking out 36 and walking 13 in 30 innings. He made his big league debut with Cincinnati in 2018 and has spent the past four seasons with the Nationals.

Ramírez, 32, was a free agent after going 4-2 with a 2.92 ERA in two starts and 58 relief appearances for Washington this year. An 11-year big league veteran, he is 37-42 with a 4.21 ERA for Seattle (2012-14, 2017-18), Tampa Bay (2015-17), Boston (2019), the New York Mets (2020), Detroit (2021) and Washington.

GIVENS BACK WITH ORIOLES

BALTIMORE — Right-handed reliever Mychal Givens and the Baltimore Orioles finalized a $5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, a deal that includes a mutual option for 2024.

Givens began his big league career with the Orioles and was with them from 2015 until he was traded to Colorado during the 2020 season. He pitched for the Rockies and Cincinnati Reds in 2021 and with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets in 2022.

He went 7-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 59 appearances this year.

For his career, the 32-year-old Givens is 32-23 with a 3.40 ERA in 419 appearances. The bullpen was a surprising strength for the Orioles last season as they went 83-79 for a 31-game improvement over 2021.

Givens has a $3 million salary next year, and the mutual option is for $6 million. There is a $2 million buyout if the team declines and a $1 million buyout if the player declines.

The buyout if Givens declines could increase by $500,000 for games pitched next year: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60.

Givens can earn $150,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $25,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. He also can get $100,000 in bonuses for games finished: $25,000 apiece for 20, 25, 30 and 35. Givens would get $25,000 for All-Star election or selection.

RUCINSKI SIGNS WITH OAKLAND

OAKLAND, Calif. — Right-hander Drew Rucinski agreed to terms Wednesday on a $3 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics that includes a $5 million club option for 2024.

He last pitched in the majors for Miami in 2018, having spent the past four years with the NC Dinos in the Korean Baseball Organization. The 33-year-old Rucinski won 19 games in 2020 and went 53-36 overall with a 3.06 ERA in 121 starts — showing his durability by making 30 or more starts each season.

Oakland designated left-handed pitcher Zach Logue for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.