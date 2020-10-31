Save up to 55% on SIX FLAGS Amusement Parks Nationwide!

Six Flags Introduces HALLOWFEST, Presented by Snickers®
A Spooktacular Celebration of Freaky Frights, Weekends in October
Gourd your loins, Six Flags is hosting a frightfully thrilling time at HALLOWFEST this year and we're inviting you to get batty with us. Our haunted experiences are happening every weekend in October, so mark your calendars (if you dare) for the spookiest season of the year as ghouls take over the park!
Thrills by Day
By day, we're pumpkin spicing things up a bit with hair-raising, HALLOWFEST enhancements throughout the park, complete with fall family favorite activities like cornstalk mazes, magic shows, a Trick-or-Treat Trail and costume contest for the kids!
Chills by Night
However, when the clock strikes 6 p.m., the creatures of nightmares are unleashed for their daily hunting rituals and you may find yourself in spine-tingling, scare zones without warning! Daredevils during HALLOWFEST can put their fears to the test by riding coasters in the dark of night, while scaring up an appetite for exclusive tasty hallow-treats along the way.
IMPORTANT: UPON RE-OPENING, YOU MUST NOW MAKE A RESERVATION TO VISIT THE PARK. To meet state social distancing guidelines and ensure the health and safety of guests, all visits to the park must be pre-scheduled using the online reservation system. Instructions will be given on ticket upon purchase. Parking is recommended to be pre-purchased on park website. Please visit park website for operating hours.
