Measure 2 defeated at the polls

North Dakota voters on Tuesday defeated a measure that would have altered the way the state constitution is amended.

Sixty-two percent of voters were against Measure 2 and 38% were in favor, with 370 of 422 precincts reporting.

Under the measure, an initiative to amend the state constitution would have been placed on the ballot only at the general election, which typically has a higher turnout than do primary elections. If approved by the voters, an amendment would have moved to the Legislature, where both the House and Senate would have had to approve. If lawmakers rejected it, it would have gone back to the voters in the next general election for a final decision.

Backers of the measure saw it as a simple way to keep out-of-state influences out of North Dakota. Sen. David Hogue, R-Minot, sponsored the bill in an effort to change what he believes is the state’s status as an easy mark for putting a constitutional measure before voters.

Opponents said it was an attempt at a power grab by the Legislature, and that it wouldn't solve the issue of outside influences and would force voters to work harder to get a measure passed. Former Republican Gov. Ed Schafer called it “a bad piece of legislation.”

