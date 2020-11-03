 Skip to main content
Measure 2 behind in early returns
A measure that would alter the way the North Dakota constitution is amended was seeing more opposition than support late Tuesday.

Early returns in the general election showed 62% of voters against Measure 2 and 38% in favor, with 135 of 422 precincts reporting.

Under the measure, an initiative to amend the state constitution would be placed on the ballot only at the general election, which typically has a higher turnout than do primary elections. If approved by the voters, an amendment would move to the Legislature, where both the House and Senate would have to approve. If lawmakers rejected it, it would go back to the voters in the next general election for a final decision.

Backers of the measure see it as a simple way to keep out-of-state influences out of North Dakota. Sen. David Hogue, R-Minot, sponsored the bill in an effort to change what he believes is the state’s status as an easy mark for putting a constitutional measure before voters.

Opponents say it is an attempt at a power grab by the Legislature, and that it won't solve the issue of outside influences and would force voters to work harder to get a measure passed. Former Republican Gov. Ed Schafer called it “a bad piece of legislation.” 

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

