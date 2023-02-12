MARY MEN SET SCHOOL RECORD

A 19-year old University of Mary track record was surpassed Saturday when the foursome of Jorgen Paulson, Aleix Garbajosa, Akil Howell and Raheem Taitt-Best posted a time of 3:14.83 in the 4x400 relay.

Accomplished at the South Dakota State Indoor Classic, the time also reached the NCAA provisional qualifying mark and ranks the foursome 24th in the country and third in the Northern Sun.

The University of Mary foursome finished second in the race behind South Dakota State’s group of Reggie Slaba, Thailan Hallman, Reid Pierzinski, and Kudra Nzibariza, who ran their race in 3:13.18.

The new U-Mary standard surpasses a 2004 record of 3:16.75, set by Tavis Freidt, Andy Wills, Tim Leier and Blake Olson.

Mary had five other top-15 finishes at the SDSU Invite, with Taitt-Best taking 11th in the 400-meter run (48.8 seconds), Dillon Kovash taking 14th in the pole vault (4.3 meters), Logan Barnes taking 14th in the high jump (1.86 meters), Logan Wentz taking 14th in the long jump (6.26 meters), and Tanner Schiller taking 15th in the 600-meter run (1:25.79.)

The Marauders men finished tied for 19th with Simpson College (Iowa) as a team with eight points.

FIFTH-PLACE FINISH FOR WOMEN

Finishing only behind Division-I teams, the University of Mary women finished their day at the South Dakota State Indoor Classic with 42 points, good for fifth place behind South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, and North Dakota State.

The threesome of Sakena Massiah, Ava Grimm and Grace Acheson had excellent days for the Marauders women’s team.

Massiah took ninth and qualified for the NCAA D-II races in the 200-meter dash, running in a time of 24.85 seconds.

Massiah also comboed with Grimm, Morgan Hertz and Danalee Brock for a third-place finish in the 4x400 relay, finishing a tenth of a second behind Northern Iowa with a 3:50.33.

Grimm and Acheson dominated in the 600-meter run, with Grimm taking first, Mary’s lone event win of the day, in a time of 1:34.67, and Acheson was second with a personal-best 1:36.49.

Kiran Green took second in the 1000-meter run (2:17.75) and ninth in the 800 (2:17.75).

Marisa Shiland was fifth in the 1000-meter run (3:06.53). A’Lena Chaney was fourth in the long jump (5.52 meters) and eighth in the 60-meter hurdles (9.04 seconds).

Taylor Weidner and Tia Horning were ninth and 10th in the long jump (5.33 and 5.29 meters). Morgan Hertz was 10th in the 400 meters (57.40). Andrijana Fundak was 12th in the 5000-meter run (17:45.72).

The Marauders are back in action at the Marauders TuneUp on February 18, with field events starting at 11 a.m.