March 8, 2020

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, March 9
Class B boys basketball: Region 5 Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, Quarterfinals: Shiloh Christian vs. Wilton-Wing, 3 p.m.; Garrison vs. New Salem-Almont, 4:30 p.m.; Washburn vs. Standing Rock, 6 p.m.; Flasher vs. Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Rockhurst, Orlando, Fla.
Tuesday, March 10
Class B boys basketball: Region 5 Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, Semifinals, 6/7:30 p.m.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Lee-Tennessee, Orlando, Fla.
RADIO TODAY
SPRING TRAINING BASEBALL
Noon
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota vs. Boston
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: From Phoenix
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — Memphis at Houston
FOX — Michigan at Maryland
12 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota
ESPN — Big South Tournament: Championship
1:10 p.m.
CBS — Missouri Valley Tournament: Championship
2 p.m.
ESPN — Atlantic Sun Tournament: Championship
3:20 p.m.
CBS — Ohio State at Michigan State
6 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Illinois
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ACC Tournament: Championship, Greensboro, N.C.
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Greenville, S.C.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big Ten Tournament: Championship, Indianapolis
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: Championship, Las Vegas
COLLEGE WRESTLING
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Championship: New Brunswick, N.J.
GOLF
11:30/1:30 p.m.
GOLF/NBA — PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill, Fla.
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Champions Tour: Hoag Classic, Newport Beach, Calif.
NBA
2:30 p.m.
ABC — L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers
FSN – New Orleans at Minnesota
NHL
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — St. Louis at Chicago
8 p.m.
FSN – Minnesota at Anaheim
9 p.m.
NBCSN — Colorado at San Jose
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Brescia at Fiorentina
9 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Everton at Chelsea
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United
6 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Nashville SC at Portland
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Philadelphia Union at L.A. FC
WOMEN’S SOCCER
4 p.m.
ESPN — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Spain, Harrison, N.J.
XFL
2 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at D.C.
8 p.m.
ESPN — Tampa Bay at Los Angeles
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2009): Mandan divers Devin Aune and Jordan Barth both broke the state record while finishing 1-2 at the state swimming and diving meet at Mandan. Aune, a senior, finished with 484 points. Barth, a sophomore, tallied 474.20. Mandan swept four of the top six places in diving. Minot captured the state championship with 377 points.
20 YEARS AGO (1999): Senior Matt Bieber scored the first two baskets of overtime as Center defeated Shiloh Christian 70-64 for the Region 5 basketball championship at Mandan. The Wildcats advance to the state Class B tournament for the second straight season. Bieber was the game's leading scorer with 26 points, and Jason Bornemann added 20 for the Wildcats. Erick Backman fired in 28 points for Shiloh.
50 YEARS AGO (1969): Fort Yates rumbled to its 20th win of the season, overpowering Dickinson Trinity in the semifinals of the Southwest Region Tournament at the Civic Center. Robert Eaglestaff, a 6-foot-3 senior center, scored 25 points and blocked six shots to lead the Warrior romp. Keith Mack, with 12 points, led the way for Trinity. Fort Yates will play Dickinson for the regional title.
Trivia Answer
John Salley (Detroit, Chicago, L.A. Lakers) and Robert Horry (Houston, L.A. Lakers and San Antonio) each won NBA titles with three teams.
