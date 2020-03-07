March 8, 2020

20 YEARS AGO (1999): Senior Matt Bieber scored the first two baskets of overtime as Center defeated Shiloh Christian 70-64 for the Region 5 basketball championship at Mandan. The Wildcats advance to the state Class B tournament for the second straight season. Bieber was the game's leading scorer with 26 points, and Jason Bornemann added 20 for the Wildcats. Erick Backman fired in 28 points for Shiloh.

50 YEARS AGO (1969): Fort Yates rumbled to its 20th win of the season, overpowering Dickinson Trinity in the semifinals of the Southwest Region Tournament at the Civic Center. Robert Eaglestaff, a 6-foot-3 senior center, scored 25 points and blocked six shots to lead the Warrior romp. Keith Mack, with 12 points, led the way for Trinity. Fort Yates will play Dickinson for the regional title.

Trivia Answer

John Salley (Detroit, Chicago, L.A. Lakers) and Robert Horry (Houston, L.A. Lakers and San Antonio) each won NBA titles with three teams.

