March 8, 2020

MORNING KICKOFF

SCHEDULE

Monday, March 9

Class B boys basketball: Region 5 Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, Quarterfinals: Shiloh Christian vs. Wilton-Wing, 3 p.m.; Garrison vs. New Salem-Almont, 4:30 p.m.; Washburn vs. Standing Rock, 6 p.m.; Flasher vs. Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Rockhurst, Orlando, Fla.

Tuesday, March 10

Class B boys basketball: Region 5 Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, Semifinals, 6/7:30 p.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Lee-Tennessee, Orlando, Fla.

RADIO TODAY

SPRING TRAINING BASEBALL

Noon

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota vs. Boston

 

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: From Phoenix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Memphis at Houston

FOX — Michigan at Maryland

12 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota

ESPN — Big South Tournament: Championship

1:10 p.m.

CBS — Missouri Valley Tournament: Championship

2 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Sun Tournament: Championship

3:20 p.m.

CBS — Ohio State at Michigan State

6 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Illinois

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ACC Tournament: Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Greenville, S.C.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big Ten Tournament: Championship, Indianapolis

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: Championship, Las Vegas

COLLEGE WRESTLING

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Championship: New Brunswick, N.J.

GOLF

11:30/1:30 p.m.

GOLF/NBA — PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Champions Tour: Hoag Classic, Newport Beach, Calif.

NBA

2:30 p.m.

ABC — L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers

FSN – New Orleans at Minnesota

NHL

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Louis at Chicago

8 p.m.

FSN – Minnesota at Anaheim

9 p.m.

NBCSN — Colorado at San Jose

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Brescia at Fiorentina

9 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Everton at Chelsea

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United

6 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Nashville SC at Portland

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Philadelphia Union at L.A. FC

WOMEN’S SOCCER

4 p.m.

ESPN — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Spain, Harrison, N.J.

XFL

2 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at D.C.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Tampa Bay at Los Angeles

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2009): Mandan divers Devin Aune and Jordan Barth both broke the state record while finishing 1-2 at the state swimming and diving meet at Mandan. Aune, a senior, finished with 484 points. Barth, a sophomore, tallied 474.20. Mandan swept four of the top six places in diving. Minot captured the state championship with 377 points.

20 YEARS AGO (1999): Senior Matt Bieber scored the first two baskets of overtime as Center defeated Shiloh Christian 70-64 for the Region 5 basketball championship at Mandan. The Wildcats advance to the state Class B tournament for the second straight season. Bieber was the game's leading scorer with 26 points, and Jason Bornemann added 20 for the Wildcats. Erick Backman fired in 28 points for Shiloh.

50 YEARS AGO (1969): Fort Yates rumbled to its 20th win of the season, overpowering Dickinson Trinity in the semifinals of the Southwest Region Tournament at the Civic Center. Robert Eaglestaff, a 6-foot-3 senior center, scored 25 points and blocked six shots to lead the Warrior romp. Keith Mack, with 12 points, led the way for Trinity. Fort Yates will play Dickinson for the regional title.

Trivia Answer

John Salley (Detroit, Chicago, L.A. Lakers) and Robert Horry (Houston, L.A. Lakers and San Antonio) each won NBA titles with three teams.

