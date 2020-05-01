Marauders land all-state defenseman

When Connor Hanson took to the ice rinks as a young player, he dreamed of playing college hockey. At the time, that was a pursuit that would take him far away from home.
Now, he'll play college hockey and he'll play in Bismarck, a pair of dreams come true. He's signed a letter of intent to play defense with the University of Mary.
"It was an opportunity to play collegiate sports close to home ... and when they threw the offer out there I figured it would be a good fit for me," said Hanson, a two-time all-state defenseman at Century High School.
"I know a lot of guys who are playing in the hockey program out there and they love it," Hanson continued. "What can you say about at team with the awesome numbers they've put up? I think it will be an awesome fit."
The University of Mary, an American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II team, has piled up 39 wins in each of its first two seasons. The Marauders were the No. 2-ranked team in the nation last season, which ended prior to the national tournament due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"When they first announced they were going to have a team I knew right away that I wanted to stay close (to home)," Hanson recalled. "Their first season was definitely an eye-opener. People were curious if they could continue to do that. ... It's not just a gimmick. With back-to-back seasons it's obvious they're doing something right."
Hanson said he had other opportunities, the majority of them from teams in junior leagues in the U.S. and Canada.
"I could have taken the junior route in a number of spots, but I just wanted to get started with school," he said.
Hanson contributed to two state baseball championships at Century as a left-handed pitcher and first baseman, earning all-state honors as a junior. His final season, this spring, fell victim to the coronavirus-related shutdown.
He said Williston State College expressed the most interest in him as a two-sport athlete.
"Both the University of Mary and Williston were talking to me about both sports, but nothing came to the table," he said.
Hanson said focusing on hockey alone may turn out for the best.
"Being a multi-sport athlete is a tough load," he said. "And with the shoulder situation ..."
During the football season Hanson, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound wide receiver and cornerbck, suffered a shoulder injury. The problem didn't take him out of the lineup, but it resulted in nagging pain.
"It caused me to throw in an unusual way. When I tried to throw (normally) there was a lot of pain that shot through my arm," he recalled.
In late November, Hanson sought medical help. The conclusion: "A healing fractured humerus and a deep contusion of the labrum."
The humerus is the large bone in the upper arm. The labrum is a cartilaginous material that assists in the stability and alignment of the ball-and-socket shoulder joint.
Surgery wasn't indicated, but Hanson has been engaged in therapy and rehabilitation since the examination.
"I'm still dealing with it right now. It didn't improve the way we wanted, but it's better than it was back in November," he said.
Hanson played four varsity seasons of hockey at Century, contributing to teams that won 77 games.
As a freshman he scored four goals and had 15 assists as the Patriots finished sixth in the state. His sophomore year Century went 22-5-0 and reached the state championship game before losing to Grand Forks Central. He had 12 goals and 24 assists.
His junior year Hanson scored 11 goals and had 20 assists for a Century team that was 22-3-1 and finished third in the state. Last season Hanson tallied 17 goals and 13 assists, but Century went 0-2 at the state tournament to finish 17-8-1.
Hanson said going two-and-out at the state tournament was no way to end his high school career. Thus he's eager to put the state tournament behind him and start with his collegiate career.
"The hockey season didn't finish the way we would have liked. I didn't want to leave that bitter taste in my mouth," he said.
From a hockey perspective, Hanson said the shoulder injury isn't a concern.
"It didn't affect me in a hockey sense," he observed. "You'd think it would with the way you're throwing your body around. I wore a special pad for it and throughout the hockey season not a lot came from it."
Things went well enough that he was named the West Region outstanding senior athlete for boys hockey.
Hanson said watching the final weeks of school wind down at home is a strange way to conclude his years at Century.
"No one wants to go out of their senior year like this. ... From a sports standpoint, a lot of us have unfinished business. We wanted to get the three-peat in spring (base)ball, and our ultimate goal was to get to the (American Legion) World Series."
The Legion World Series has been wiped off the schedule, but Hanson still wants a chance to have one last dance with baseball. He said he'll play summer baseball if it's available, and he'll play with the full support of U-Mary head hockey coach Daniel Huntley.
"Coach Huntley wants me to do everything I could have done my senior year. ... He completely understands. If I get the opportunity to play summer ball, I'll do that."
Looking further down the road, Hanson said he counts the chance to play hockey at U-Mary a double blessing.
"I love the city of Bismarck. I'm not originally from here, but ever since we moved here (from Williston in 2013) there's been something special about it," he said. "Fortunately for me I found the University of Mary. ... And, hopefully, I can give some hope to guys that they don't have to go far away to get a good offer."
