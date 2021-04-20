 Skip to main content
Marauders blank Iowa State to win ACHA D-II men's national hockey title
  • Updated
041621-spt-hockey5.jpg

Tanner Eskro (8) scored the game-winning goal in the Marauders' 1-0 win over Iowa State in the ACHA Division II national championship game on Tuesday night in Mandan.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

The University of Mary defeated Iowa State 2-0 in the ACHA Division II national championship hockey game Tuesday night in Mandan.

It's the first men's national championship in any sport in school history.

Tanner Esko scored midway through the second period for the game's lone goal. Derek Dropik and Marshall Tschida got assists. 

Tschida netted an empty-netter in the closing seconds to make it 2-0.

The Marauders held a 30-23 advantage in shots on goal. Kyle Hayden earned the shutout in goal with 23 saves.

More to come on this story throughout the night.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

