Marauders beat Huskies, split weekend series

uml

Trever Kaiser and Matthew Kreklow powered the University of Mary to a victory over St. Cloud State on Saturday.

Kaiser and Kreklow each poured in 23 points as the Marauders defeated the Huskies 85-79, gaining a split in their Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference basketball series against SCSU at the McDowell Activity Center.

Kaiser, a junior from Dassel, Minn., hit 6 of 12 shots from the field, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range, and added four points and four assists as the Marauders picked up their first win of the season.

Kreklow, a senior from Maple Plain, Minn., grabbed a team-high seven rebounds dished out three assists and blocked a shot.

The Marauders, trailing by 10 at the half (46-36), outscored St. Cloud State 49-33 over the final 20 minutes to rally for the win, improving to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the NSIC.

Wyatt Carr, Lucas Mayer and Deven Franks all added eight for U-Mary.

The Marauders shot 56.3 percent (27 for 48) from the field, including 16 for 23 (69.57 percent) in the second half.

Anthony Roberts led SCSU (1-3, 1-1 NSIC) with 29 points. Ryan Bagley added 12 and Josh Tomasi 10 for St. Cloud State, which won 83-76 the previous night.

The Marauders travel to Minnesota-Duluth next weekend for a pair of NSIC games.

Women

Megan Voit drained a 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining to snap a 67-67 tie, helping the Marauders gain a Northern Sun road split with a 70-67 victory at St. Cloud State on Saturday.

Voit, a graduate of St. Cloud Cathedral High School, hit five of the Marauders’ eight 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 17 points.

Lauren Rotunda posted a double, scoring 16 points and hauling down a game-high 11 rebounds, for U-Mary (1-1).

The Marauders (1-1, 1-1 NSIC) bounced back from a 90-54 setback in their season opener a day before against the Huskies.

U-Mary shot 40.7 percent from the field (22 for 54) and hit 8 of 17 (47.1 percent) from behind the arc. The Marauders also converted on 18 of 20 free throw attempts.

Along with Voit and Rotunda, two other Marauders hit double figures as Macy Williams and Lexie Schneider each netted 13.

Tori Wortz led St. Cloud State (2-2, 1-1 NSIC) with 16. Erin Navratil added 14, Brehna Evans 13 and Nikki Kilboten 10.

The Marauders host Minnesota-Duluth next week, with their home opener on Friday at 6 p.m.

Men

U-Mary 85, St. Cloud State 79

SCSU;46;33;-;79

U-Mary;36;49;-;85

ST. CLOUD STATE (79): Anthony Roberts 29, Ryan Bagley 12, Josh Tomasi 10, Illya Tyrtyshnik 9, Caleb Donaldson 8, Ethan Schuemer 6, Nick Grantham 5. Totals: 29-66 FG, 11-14 FT.

U-MARY (85): Trever Kaiser 23, Matthew Kreklow 23, Wyatt Carr 8, Glenn Jordan 7, Josh Sipes 6, Lucas Mayer 8, Deven Franks 8, Justin Engg 2. Totals: 27-48 FG, 24-35 FT.

Three-pointers: SCSU 10-27 (Roberts 5, Bagley 2, Tyrtyshnik 2, Grantham 1), U-Mary 7-16 (Kaiser 3, Carr 1, Jordan 1, Sipes 2). Rebounds: SCSU 32 (Donaldson 8), U-Mary 33 (Kreklow 7). Fouls: SCSU 27, U-Mary 15. Fouled out: Tomasi, Schuemer. Assists: SCSU 17 (Bagley 8), U-Mary 21 (Sipes 6). Turnovers: SCSU 11, U-Mary 11.

Records: SCSU 1-3, 1-1 NSIC, U-Mary 1-3, 1-1 NSIC.

Women

U-Mary 70, St. Cloud State 67

U-Mary;6;32;47;67

SCSU;18;30;50;70

U-MARY (70): Megan Voit 17, Lauren Rotunda 16, Macy Williams 13, Lexie Schneider 13, Raquel Doll 5, Ella Grove 4, Claire Borot 2. Totals: 22-54 FG, 18-20 FT.

ST. CLOUD STATE (67): Tori Wortz 16, Erin Navratil 14, Brehna Evans 13, Nikki Kilboten 10, Caitlyn Peterson 3, Katrina Theis 9, Kelsey Peschel 2. Totals: 24-65 FG, 14-19 FT.

Three-pointers: U-Mary 8-17 (Voit 5, Williams 2, Doll 1), SCSU 5-19 (Wortz 3, Evans 1, Theis 1). Rebounds: U-Mary 34 (Rotunda 11), SCSU 43 (Navratil 9). Fouls: U-Mary 20, SCSU 22. Fouled out: Schneider. Assists: U-Mary 13 (Williams 6), SCSU 6 (Evans 3). Turnovers: U-Mary 14, SCSU 12.

Records: U-Mary 1-1, 1-1 NSIC; SCSU 2-2, 1-1 NSIC.

