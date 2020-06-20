Maple Leafs mum on star Matthews' test

Maple Leafs mum on star Matthews' test

Maple Leafs Blues Hockey

The Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews unloads a shot for a goal during a game in December against St. Louis.

 BILLY HURST, ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP) -- The Toronto Maple Leafs will not comment on reports that star player Auston Matthews has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Toronto Sun and The Toronto Star report that the center tested positive. The Leafs say a player’s medical information is private.

Toronto is deferring to the NHL’s policy on handling test results, with the league providing updates on testing totals and positive tests without disclosing the identities of affected clubs or players.

Judd Moldaver, Matthews’s agent, did not respond to requests for comment.

According to the Sun, the 22-year-old Matthews has self-quarantined in his Arizona home and hopes to be ready to play if the NHL season resumes. The NHL hopes to open training camps next month, and finish off the 2019-20 season later this summer.

Matthews had 47 goals and 33 assists in 70 games before the suspension of the season on March 12.

Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen stayed with Matthews in Arizona for the first stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, but according to the Toronto Sun he tested negative for the novel coronavirus and is no longer in Arizona.

Arizona has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,246 new positive cases of COVID-19, exceeding Thursday’s single-day high of 2,519 cases.

The league said Friday that it has tested more than 200 players at club facilities during voluntary training since June 8, with 11 testing positive.

