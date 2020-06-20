Maple Leafs mum on star Matthews' test

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

(AP) -- The Toronto Maple Leafs will not comment on reports that star player Auston Matthews has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Toronto Sun and The Toronto Star report that the center tested positive. The Leafs say a player’s medical information is private.

Toronto is deferring to the NHL’s policy on handling test results, with the league providing updates on testing totals and positive tests without disclosing the identities of affected clubs or players.

Judd Moldaver, Matthews’s agent, did not respond to requests for comment.

According to the Sun, the 22-year-old Matthews has self-quarantined in his Arizona home and hopes to be ready to play if the NHL season resumes. The NHL hopes to open training camps next month, and finish off the 2019-20 season later this summer.

Matthews had 47 goals and 33 assists in 70 games before the suspension of the season on March 12.

Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen stayed with Matthews in Arizona for the first stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, but according to the Toronto Sun he tested negative for the novel coronavirus and is no longer in Arizona.