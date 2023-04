The following Mandan High School student athletes have earned Academic All-Conference for the WDA winter sports season:

Boys basketball — Devon Church, Dylan Geiger, Dylan Gierke, Jayce Johnson, Rustin Medenwald, Gage Miller, Ryder Piehl, Wyatt Piehl, Stran Ressler.

Boys hockey — Trinity Anderson, Mason Brew, Owen Brincks, Brady Helbling, Kyyan Jahner, Carson Joersz, Dominic Kautzman, Tate Olson.

Boys swim and dive — Jack Allen, Andrew Bierman, Ian Butman, Bennett Graff, Gavin Fry, Jacoby Olson.

Cheerleading — Adison Flynn, Aalyiah Glass.

Girls basketball — Arianna Bitz, Emma Bogner, Kayla Corbin, Savannah Gustavsson, Harper Harris, Sarah Helderop, Allyson Holzer, Maggie Kleinknecht, Hailey Markel, Stray Ressler, Mya Sheldon, Jayden Wiest.

Girls hockey — Mallory Brahos, Kenlee Edland, Karley Gange-Gehardt, Madison Hertz, Hayden Mehlhoff, Makenzie Miller, Trinity Pitzer, Tessa Rebenitsch, Jenna Wandler.

Gymnastics — Alex Arnegard, Taylor Arnegard, Jaylei Eisenbeis, Sigryn Henke, Jericah Lockner.

Wrestling — Blaine Hoff, Alec Mutschelknaus, Keeley Kainoa, Jillian Schwartz, Alexis Storsved.

Students selected must be on a varsity team in a NDHSAA-sanctioned sport and earn a minimum 3.6 grade-point average in the current nine-week grading period.

Winter MHS sports teams that earned the NDHSAA Team Scholar Award for having composite GPA of 3.2 or better for the current grading period are girls hockey, gymnastics and girls basketball.