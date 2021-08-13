Spangelo awarded P.E.O. scholarship for women

The AK Mandan Chapter of P.E.O. has given its 2021 AK award to Aubrey Spangelo.

Spangelo graduated from Mandan High School and will study percussion at North Dakota State University this fall to earn a Doctor of Music Arts degree.

Her extracurricular activities included marching and concert band, All-State Band, Leo's Club and Trust 'n Teens. She was also involved in several church groups.

The award is given annually to a graduating female senior from Mandan High School who exhibits leadership, interest and involvement in the community.

