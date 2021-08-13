 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spangelo awarded P.E.O. scholarship for women
0 Comments

Spangelo awarded P.E.O. scholarship for women

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The AK Mandan Chapter of P.E.O. has given its 2021 AK award to Aubrey Spangelo.

Spangelo graduated from Mandan High School and will study percussion at North Dakota State University this fall to earn a Doctor of Music Arts degree.

Her extracurricular activities included marching and concert band, All-State Band, Leo's Club and Trust 'n Teens. She was also involved in several church groups.

The award is given annually to a graduating female senior from Mandan High School who exhibits leadership, interest and involvement in the community.

Aubrey Spangelo

Spangelo

 PROVIDED
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News