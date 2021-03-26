Mandan Rodeo Committee to sell roping chute

The Mandan Rodeo Committee has invested in a new Tarter roping chute for its 2021 event, which means that the Rodeo’s current chute is up for grabs.

“Overall, our original chute works well, but occasional misfires opening the gate became a problem in the pro-rodeo world. Its still a great piece of equipment, but not the caliber we need to meet PRCA standards,” said Jason Middlestadt, past chairman of the Mandan Rodeo.

The Rodeo Committee is hopeful that the original chute will go to a family or group who can use it for personal training or amateur events. “It would be great to see a contestant use our old chute and then compete at one of our future rodeos,” added Middlestadt.

The Tarter roping chute is about 10 years old and has been only used for Mandan Rodeo Days slack and performance events annually. Interested buyers are asked to submit a bid online by April 30. The top three bidders will be asked to participate in a live auction to determine the final buyer.

Details about the chute and bid submission is available online at www.MandanProgress.com/ropingchute.html.

