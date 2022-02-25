Mandan parishes to hold fish fry

The Knights of Columbus at Christ the King, Spirit of Life and the Youth Ministry of St. Joseph's in Mandan have scheduled a Lenten fish fry on several dates: March 4 and 25, 5-7 p.m., Spirit of Life; March 11 and April 1, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Christ the King; March 18 and April 8, 5:30-7 p.m., St. Joseph's; and March 26, 5-7 p.m., Spirit of Life.