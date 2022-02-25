 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mandan parishes to hold fish fry

The Knights of Columbus at Christ the King, Spirit of Life and the Youth Ministry of St. Joseph's in Mandan have scheduled a Lenten fish fry on several dates: March 4 and 25, 5-7 p.m., Spirit of Life; March 11 and April 1, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Christ the King; March 18 and April 8, 5:30-7 p.m., St. Joseph's; and March 26, 5-7 p.m., Spirit of Life.

The Knights of Columbus meals will feature deep-fried fish and shrimp with sides and the Youth Ministry meals will feature a German entree. 

Menus, prices and other details vary by council. Consult each parish's bulletin or website for info. 

