KC sets freewill offering breakfast at Christ the King

Freewill offering breakfast set

The Knights of Columbus will be hosting a freewill offering breakfast on Sunday.

Serving times are from 9-11:30 a.m.. at the Christ the King Parish Life Center, 505 10th Ave. NW in Mandan.

On the menu are sausage, pancakes, ice cream, scrambled eggs, loaded hashbrowns, juice, and coffee.

Dakota Cowboys for Christ meets Sunday

Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship meets at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kist Livestock in Mandan.

Singer and acoustic guitarist Roger Buechler, alias “John the Baptist Wanna Be,” will be featured. There will be a freewill offering. Questions can be directed to Karen at 701-391-4271 or Ron at 701-989-1245.

Library seeking letters of interest

The Morton Mandan Public Library seeks letters of interest for two appointments to the board of trustees, according to information released by the city of Mandan.

One position begins July 1 and runs through June 30, 2025, and the second appointment has an unexpired term ending June 30, 2024. The board assists in identifying library needs and helps improve services. Meetings are generally held the fourth Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the library.

Individuals should submit a letter summarizing their desired appointment, background and reasons for interest.

Deadline is June 3. Submit letters to Communications & Community Services Coordinator Kari Schmidt, by emailing kari.schmidt@cityofmandan.com or mailing to 205 2nd Ave. NW, Mandan, ND 58554.

