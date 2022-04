The Knights of Columbus will host a breakfast and silent auction Palm Sunday, April 10, to benefit Special Olympics.

Serving times are 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Christ the King Parish Life Center, 505 10th Ave. NW in Mandan.

On the menu are sausage, pancakes, ice cream, scrambled eggs, hash browns, fruit, juice, milk and coffee. The cost for the breakfast is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for 5 and under.