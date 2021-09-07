Golf tournament honors former Mandan Lion

At 1 p.m. Friday a game of golf will help children in need. The Herman Schafer Memorial Golf Scramble will take place at Mandan Municipal Golf Course. The event hosted by the Mandan Dacotah Lions Club is in memory of former member Herman Schafer, who passed away in 2015.

Registration begins at noon and includes golf cart, burgers, wings and rings. Teams of four are $75 per person. First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded.

The tournament funds will go to pediatric cancer and Mandan Public School food pantries.

For more information or to register for the event, call Arlen Fetch at 426-3431 or email afetch@bis.midco.net; Allen Shreve, 471-2983, arshreve@yahoo.com; or Steve Moore, 527-8179, steve.moore@mwbeef.com.

Reach Tyana Johnson at 701-250-8250 or editor@mandan-news.com.

