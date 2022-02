The Knights of Columbus will host a breakfast Sunday to benefit Christ the King Catholic Montessori School.

Serving times are 9-11:30 a.m. at the Christ the King Parish Life Center, 505 10th Ave. NW. in Mandan.

On the menu are sausage, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, pancakes, ice cream, juice, milk and coffee. The breakfast is a freewill offering event.

