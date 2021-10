The Knights of Columbus will host a breakfast from 9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 24 at the Christ the King Parish Life Center, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

The breakfast will include sausage, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, pancakes, ice cream, fruit, juice, milk and coffee for a freewill offering. Proceeds from the breakfast will be used to support ND Right to Life and the Women's Care Center in Bismarck.