Mandan School Board Candidate Tom Peters

Why are you running?

I’m running to be on the Mandan Public School Board because I want to be an advocate for our teachers, support staff, and students in our district. I had the privilege of being employed with Mandan Public Schools(MPS) for almost 30 years, so I feel I have a general understanding of how the district works.

What do you feel are the most important issues facing the district?

Retaining our great teachers and providing the support needed for our teachers/all staff so they can work in a safe and respected environment.

How should the district handle growth in the coming years?

The district is handling growth right now by building a new, larger high school as well as another elementary school. Also, the district continues to do a great job of looking at enrollment projections and working with the city and other sources to see where growth will most likely occur in the future.

How should the district handle COVID-19 protocols?

The district handled COVID very well, they followed all the requirements put upon them while still meeting the needs of our students, teachers/staff, and parents.

When it comes to supporting teachers and staff, what specific actions would you propose?

Retaining teachers through fair and competitive compensation. Also, we need to look at a more desirable health insurance plan.

Do you feel critical race theory should be banned from schools? Why or why not?

Per our state law, CRT cannot be taught in public schools in North Dakota. I support our legislature in not allowing CRT in the classrooms.

What are your thoughts on cameras in classrooms?

I would not support cameras in the classrooms.

What role should community members have in reviewing curriculums?

Community members can be on, and/or attend, any of the district's committee meetings regarding the curriculums. MPS has always been very transparent with what is taught at each grade level.

