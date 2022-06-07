Mandan School Board Candidate Savannah Schmidt

Why are you running?

Being born and raised in Mandan, I am very passionate about our community. It is where I was raised and where I have chosen to raise my kids. Thankfully, I am at a place which allows me to be an even more involved parent by serving on the school board. I want to be a person that teachers, staff, administration, or other school board members feel safe to talk to about current issues or potential issues our school district faces. We need to be able to sit around the table and have open, honest, and transparent discussions and develop thoughtful solutions.

What do you feel are the most important issues facing the district?

The important piece of this question is “facing the district.” In our district, we need to focus on getting the new elementary school built and staffed, and the high school built and operational. With the supply issues and concerns of inflation, we need to monitor both projects closely. Teacher retention and staffing are an important issue facing every district. Ensuring we have an attractive benefit package and providing a support system to our teachers is essential to success in our district.

How should the district handle growth in the coming years?

Since 2007, enrollment has increased by 38%, which is a little over 1,100 students. This growth is being discussed by the administration and the board. The district continues to plan for an increase of 50-75 students a year over the next several years. The addition of the elementary school will provide space for our primary education students. It is imperative class sizes stay at manageable levels and by monitoring where the growth is happening and by how much, the board can help to staff those areas appropriately.

How should the district handle COVID-19 protocols?

The priority is always the health and safety of our community. COVID-19 protocols need to be addressed if numbers increase to a level the board feels requires action. COVID-19 is still impacting our schools; however, it is being managed. The staff developing a curriculum and having the tools to share that curriculum online, has allowed our kids to stay home if they are feeling unwell, but not fall behind. Thankfully, in 2021 we were able to have all students back to everyday, full day, classes which should start to help correct the learning loss we experienced from 2019 to 2021.

When it comes to supporting teachers and staff, what specific actions would you propose?

I would take my role on school board seriously. I would be an open line of communication for our teachers and staff and get more involved with the Mandan Education Association. Working with the teachers to understand their needs would give me the foundation to work with the board to develop action steps.

Do you feel critical race theory should be banned from schools? Why or why not?

Our children’s education should be well-balanced in all areas of their life: social, emotional, intellectual, and physical. Critical race theory was officially organized in 1989; so, although it is gaining more public attention, it is not a new theory. I feel our curriculum is something to be decided upon by the state, districts, parents, and any other interested parties based on what is best for our children.

What are your thoughts on cameras in classrooms?

In a way, we already have cameras in classrooms. Kids, teachers, staff, most of them have their cell phones on them and can snap a picture or record a video at a moment’s notice. Security cameras may be appropriate throughout the building if it is for the safety of our children. A classroom is supposed to be space where our teachers, staff, and students feel comfortable and having cameras in the classrooms takes that away.

What role should community members have in reviewing curriculums?

Community members should be able to review curriculums. As a mom, I want to know and understand what my children are learning. It is important in a successful school district to build connections between parents, communities, staff, and school board. With these connections, we can strengthen the support of our students.

