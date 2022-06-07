Mandan School Board Candidate Lorraine Davis

Why are you running?

To advance student achievement through innovative 21st century educational strategies that help all students achieve. To advance students into college and/or career readiness. To assist the district with diverse growth and fiscal responsibilities.

What do you feel are the most important issues facing the district?

Ensuring students are prepared for life, college and careers. Building the needed schools while being able to mitigate property tax. Recruiting and sustaining teachers.

How should the district handle growth in the coming years?

It is critical to monitor growth through a quantitative and qualitiative data lens. Once this information is gathered, school board members should work with school administrators, City commission and Park board to be apprised of the current and future state of development projects in Mandan. This will guide our financial projections for future projects.

How should the district handle COVID-19 protocols?

It is important for our district to work with administrators to know the latest on the rates of covid and other variances. It is local control decision on how we decide what is best in our approach to covid-19 protocols.

When it comes to supporting teachers and staff, what specific actions would you propose?

To support teachers with upward communication and to be accessibile to listen to teachers, staff and administration in order to problem solve and generate new ideas. I feel it’s our role to listen to the residents of Mandan as a public service leader as well.

Do you feel critical race theory should be banned from schools? Why or why not?

North Dakota law prohibits the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools. The law was worked out during the last special legislative session, and was signed by Gov. Doug Burgum on Nov. 12 last year. The law does not prohibit teaching the history of our country that is “factual history.” I don't support the teaching that one race of people is better than another, and you also cannot teach that racism is something that is encouraged, I hope people don’t mix up critical race theory with diversity, equity and inclusion.

What are your thoughts on cameras in classrooms?

For me as a parent, no I do not support cameras in the classroom. We need to trust our teachers. If parents have any concerns with Teacher instruction, then parents shall develop a positive and engaging relationship with their child's teacher(s) and request curriculums being taught to their children.

What role should community members have in reviewing curriculums?

It has always been a practice of the Mandan Public School District to involve parents in the Student Achievement Committee.

