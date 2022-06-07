Mandan School Board Candidate Lori Furaus - Incumbent

Why are you running?

I care about kids and I care about public education. I’ve devoted my career and community service to education and supporting students and teachers. As a teacher and advocate for education, my experience brings valuable perspective to the board. Additionally, I am deeply proud of my community. I’m a parent, a lifelong community member, and a graduate of Mandan Public Schools.

What do you feel are the most important issues facing the district?

Our community is growing and diversifying. With growth, comes opportunities as well as challenges which directly impact the Mandan Public School District. To keep our classrooms at a reasonable size and create environments that are conducive to learning, we need adequate space and well-staffed facilities. We must continue our efforts to attract, support and retain high quality teachers and school staff. It is our responsibility to be responsive to the growing enrollment and administer essential services to meet the needs of all students. With a focus on creating meaningful connections and tight-knit school communities, we need to establish more opportunities to foster parental and community engagement.

How should the district handle growth in the coming years?

Our school district is currently in the process of building two new schools. The approach to this has been comprehensive. We spent time researching current building conditions and enrollment and began communicating this information with the public. It is always important to consider enrollment trends as blueprints for new schools are developed. Our current buildings need to be continually monitored to ensure that the environments are safe, well-staffed and the space is adequate.

How should the district handle COVID-19 protocols?

We have learned so much since the first days of the pandemic in 2020. I first would like to first extend gratitude and recognition to the countless hours and energy teachers, parents, administrators and all school staff poured into the work that needed to be done in those unprecedented times.

Ideally, the best place for our students to learn and grow is within our buildings, not behind a computer screen. We know that our students (and their families) have diverse needs. Whether or not we are being affected by a pandemic, our priorities remain the same; to support and educate all learners.

Our community has endured multiple waves of the pandemic over the past two years. In partnership with local public health, our community and school staff, we will continue to respond in ways appropriate to the conditions at hand and do our best to keep our students and teachers safely in school.

When it comes to supporting teachers and staff, what specific actions would you propose?

One of the best ways to support staff is to provide opportunities for them to have a voice in the decision making process. Our committee structures serve as a great communication tool but I would certainly welcome more opportunities for staff input. I would like to ensure that we provide ways to gather feedback and gain perspective from this important stakeholder group.

Another crucial way to support teachers and staff is to ensure that buildings are adequately staffed and that employees have access to the resources they need to do their job successfully.

Do you feel critical race theory should be banned from schools? Why or why not?

Critical Race Theory is an academic concept that is not appropriate to teach in the K-12 setting. Based on action taken by the ND legislature, instruction based on this theory will not be delivered in Mandan Public Schools or anywhere else in North Dakota. Critical Race Theory is not, however, synonymous with strategies and programs that create awareness and understanding and that build skills and engage all learners. Decisions about educational strategies and programs are made by educators and administrators, not school board members. I trust and support our school officials and education personnel in implementing effective ways that improve outcomes of Mandan’s students. Additionally, I welcome questions and concerns about this topic being brought forward so we, as a community, can continue to bridge a better understanding of what CRT is and what it is not.

What are your thoughts on cameras in classrooms?

In relation to this question, I am unclear as to what the purpose of the cameras would be. Is the purpose for surveillance of classrooms as a safety precaution? Most schools already have cameras throughout the building. Most often, they record traffic areas that have less staff supervision than other parts of the school (entrances, hallway corridors, etc). While I would question the efficacy of classroom surveillance as a method of prevention, I would be open to learning more about the potential benefits of this approach. I would have some immediate concerns about violating student privacy that would need to be addressed.

What role should community members have in reviewing curriculums?

In Mandan, we have existing committees that research and select curricular materials. Those committees consist of teachers from each subject area. They choose resources based on the North Dakota State Standards. Any parent or member of the community can request to review the curricular materials.

