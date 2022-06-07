Mandan School Board Candidate Karmen Siirtola

Why are you running?

I have become more and more concerned for not just our kids, but our entire community and way of life over the past several years. Primary stakeholders in our community include parents, children, taxpayers, business owners, churches, teachers and staff, as well as administrators. I believe our schools should reflect the excellence that is possible when we work together, to provide a learning environment that teaches skills necessary for successful transition into college, career, and life. Our schools do a good job but I see areas where I hope to help in improving resources to achieve that excellence. Stakeholders have common ground. We can capitalize on it and I see and hear a willingness by our community to do so.

What do you feel are the most important issues facing the district?

Balancing the budget for the two new schools being built. Regaining local control of our classrooms. Rebuilding trust among all stakeholders to ensure success for our kids

How should the district handle COVID-19 protocols?

Do our homework. Focus on true science, not opinion. Use our autonomy to implement what we believe is best for our children, working within Century Code to implement and legally enforce what we can. There are many studies that show our children have lost significant ground by being isolated at home during the outbreak. Our school system needs to draft policies accordingly.

When it comes to supporting teachers and staff, what specific actions would you propose?

Develop well-researched policies and procedures that set concise job expectations. Use those policies in developing job interview questions. New applicants would be notified to come prepared with items they believe are key for a good working relationship with administration, school board, parents, and coworkers, as well as items they believe are key to having a productive learning environment for their students—in and out of the classroom. Once hired, both parties are then aware of expectations and communication needs to be open and honest to establish best outcomes.

Do you feel critical race theory should be banned from schools? Why or why not?

Absolutely banned. CRT can be broken down into other names—social emotional learning as well as equity are key terms used nationwide to accomplish this teaching. CRT has its roots in Marxism. Marxism was founded in the belief that the power of the individual must be neutralized and power instead rests with the group. On its face, CRT goes against the founding principles of this country. It defines the very tenets of American society as somehow evil and unjust. Yet the world continues to want to come and be a part of America. Why? I believe if we’re going to spend money on curriculum, let it be to find and implement history, literature, and textbooks that expose ALL our history. The good. The bad. The ugly. From all factions. Not one-sided to elevate anyone based on race, sex, ethnicity, religion, color or national origin. No one race is superior or inferior. We are all created equal. We can teach that. Our country has done right things. It has done wrong things. Our children deserve to be taught age-appropriate, accurate history. Using classrooms to teach oppressor vs. oppressed as the end all-be all at any level is destructive at its core. To quote Abraham Lincoln, “A nation divided against itself cannot stand.”

What are your thoughts on cameras in classrooms?

It comes down to motive. If cameras are needed because of increased safety concerns due to outside forces, then yes, cameras serve a purpose. Absent those outside threats, motives for cameras rest with the classroom itself. Bad behavior in any classroom would warrant examination of whether cameras would be helpful. Overall, we must look at studies that are available regarding the psyche of our children. Do they look at cameras as a plus or a minus? Students learning about personal responsibility can accomplish a teamwork approach to achieve great learning environments in their classrooms, without cameras being needed. Again, several avenues should be considered before making the definitive choice.

What role should community members have in reviewing curriculums?

As stated above, there are many factions within our community. I believe ALL should have a seat at the table to study present curriculum and what else is available in order to develop the best curriculum possible. This effort can serve to provide superior student development as well as strengthen our community at large. Being on this committee is the perfect place to exercise the rights and responsibilities all stakeholders in our community possess.

