Mandan School Board Candidate Heidi Schuchard

Why are you running?

I am running for school board because I see national trends that are happening around the country that I feel could be detrimental to our children's education. Our children's education needs to reflect our community values just as my education did while growing up in Mandan.

What do you feel are the most important issues facing the district?

The most important issues I see our district facing are safety for our students and staff in our schools, the lack of parent participation and the national trends that don't align with our community values.

How should the district handle growth in the coming years?

I believe that our district needs to be more proactive with overcrowding in our schools instead of being reactive. Currently by building a new elementary school we are able to provide more seats for students, but we need more educators. We need to keep current educators and continue to increase the number of new educators so classroom sizes can be smaller where students are able to have more teacher contact.

How should the district handle COVID-19 protocols?

I think that the district needs to continue to look at the current protocols and as rates decrease the district needs to change protocols. The current protocols that are in place may need to be changed or revisited often to reflect the needs of our community.

When it comes to supporting teachers and staff, what specific actions would you propose?

I would open lines of communication with teachers and staff. Listen to their concerns and try to make positive changes.

Do you feel Critical Race Theory should be banned from schools? Why or why not?

Yes, because CRT is such a vague curriculum, we have no idea exactly what it teaches. I need to have more information on it before I would agree to have it in our children's education curriculum.

What are your thoughts on cameras in classrooms?

There are many pros and cons of having cameras in classrooms. I would need to know why a camera is wanted in the classroom and who has access to the footage before agreeing to putting cameras in a classroom.

What role should community members have in reviewing curriculums?

I feel that parents of our students should have a say in what our children are learning. Having parents review curriculums is important to making sure that our children's education aligns with our communities' values.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0