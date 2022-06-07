Mandan School Board Candidate Dustine Simmons

Why are you running?

I am running for Mandan School Board for our children; for transparency and open communication between students, staff, parents, and teachers. Our kids deserve an exceptional education, and recruiting and retaining excellent teachers to carry that out is paramount.

What do you feel are the most important issues facing the district?

Some of our kids have fallen behind since covid hit. Some test scores are concerning; ensuring kids get back on track should be priority #1. The safety and security of our schools needs to be looked into and we need to do whatever it takes to keep students and staff protected. iPad home use is concerning (we need to find out a way to eliminate full access to the entire internet; set limits). Recruiting and retaining teachers is critical.

How should the district handle growth in the coming years?

I think we are handling our growth well so far. We are being smart about how we build the high school: we are building it for 1,400 students that can be expandable to 1,800 if there continues to be growth. The reason we are doing this is that if there is growth in the future, the property tax base will be higher, which will share the tax burden with all residents instead of our current amount of residents.

How should the district handle COVID-19 protocols?

We all have our different comfort levels with this virus. I believe we need to keep the schools open with the option of online learning. Also, masks should always be optional until we receive peer reviewed documentation that the mask/face covering/etc. works to stifle the virus, and that the particulate from the mask does not damage our kids’ lungs, as well as hinder their learning abilities to be able to read lips, see expressions, etc. We should continue to remind our children to wash their hands. We should do what we can for teachers with covid concerns whether it be better ventilation, plexiglass, regular sanitation of the rooms, etc.

When it comes to supporting teachers and staff, what specific actions would you propose?

Promote a sense of belonging, welcome them into our community. Since they are our front line leaders to our kids, take their advice. Involve them in discussions so they feel a part of the team. Taking an anonymous survey can really tell you a lot about where things are going well, and where changes need to be made. Ask teachers what they need. Transparent leadership works wonders for everyone involved. Back our teachers and staff. They deserve our respect and gratitude.

Do you feel critical race theory should be banned from schools? Why or why not?

Critical Race Theory (or anything similar) should have never entered our schools to begin with. It’s like bringing a Dunce hat back to the classroom. When has it ever been a good idea to make a child feel guilty for who they are? Also, what about bi-racial children? Should they feel ashamed of their white side, but proud of their Native American/African American/Hispanic side? What on earth is this doing to our children? I envision a school atmosphere where you are celebrated and accepted for who you are, a unique individual, not what someone else thinks you should be. How can our kids focus on learning if they are continuously reminded of their race? Do not give racism power, which is what CRT does. We should all be working together for each and EVERY child to succeed.

What are your thoughts on cameras in classrooms?

I feel cameras on entrances to schools and in hallways are sufficient.

What role should community members have in reviewing curriculums?

It is the right of any community member to review school curriculums. Since we are all responsible for our children’s success, we should be curious as to what is in their curriculum. Also, by community members reviewing curriculums, it keeps everyone accountable and embraces transparency. We are all one community, and our kids are our future! Let’s all help them to succeed!

