Mandan pulls stunner, knocks off Jamestown behind 21 points from Lowman

122320-spt-hoops5.jpg

Mandan's Jayce Lowman scored 21 points in the Braves' win over Jamestown on Saturday.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Jamestown has had Mandan's number in recent years.

The Blue Jays had won nine straight over the Braves, but Saturday at the Bismarck Event Center, Mandan broke the streak at the perfect time.

Jayce Lowman poured in 21 points as the Braves upset Jamestown 70-66 in a state-qualifying game at the West Region tournament.

The Blue Jays beat the Braves 83-71 and 66-52 earlier in the season.

"They got us by a lot last time, but we were ready today," Lowman said. "Defense won us the game. Jamestown's really good, but we thought if we really locked in defensively we'd have a chance."

Mandan led for all but 60 seconds.

Mandan shot nearly 50%, while holding Jamestown to 39%.

"We had to have confidence that we could do it," Lowman said. "We knew we'd have to play really well."

It seemed to be Mandan's day when Lowman threw up a circus, fade away, no-look left-handed running layup in the second half. Not only did it go in, but he was fouled.

"I knew he was going to foul me so I just threw it up," Lowman said. "Yeah, pretty lucky, but we'll take it."

Lowman, named to the All-West Region team, made 9 of 13 shots in the game. 

He had plenty of help.

Jacob Pierce scored 13 of his 14 points in the first half. Aaron Grubb scored 13, 10 coming after halftime, including a pair of 3-pointers that hit nothing but net.

"It's really exciting to get to state our senior year," Lowman said. "We've kind of been in the middle of the standings all year, but we're playing our best right now."

Brooks Carroll led Jamestown, the No. 2 seed in the West Region, with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Mandan 70, Jamestown 66

Mandan;36;34;--;70

Jamestown;29;37;--;66

Mandan: Tyler Thilmony 8, Jayce Lowman 21, Lucas Burgum 6, Jacob Pierce 14, Aaron Grubb 13, Jonathan LaFleur 4, Jaxon Duttenhefer 4. Totals: 26-53 FG, Three-pointers: 11-19 (Pierce 3, Grubb 3, Thilmony 2, Burgum 2, Lowman), 7-9 FT, 15 Fouls, 14 Turnovers.

Jamestown: Adam Kallenbach 7, Kade Schumacher 3, Brooks Carroll 14, Devin Beach 4, Luke Van Berkom 4, Jacob Hilgemann 3, Carson Lamp 13, Keith Levin 10, Ty Monson 8. Totals: 24-68 FG, Three-pointers: 10-33 (Lamp 2, Monson 2, B.Carroll 2, Kallenbach 2, Schumacher, Hilgemann), 8-14 FT, 9 Fouls, 14 Turnovers.

Records: Mandan 14-9; Jamestown 16-7.

