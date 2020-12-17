Mandan Public Schools to transition middle school, high school to all-day in-person learning

Secondary students at Mandan Public Schools will return to in-person learning full time on Jan. 5, the district announced Thursday, a day after Bismarck Public Schools announced it was making the switch.

Mandan's decision was based on improving COVID-19 data and a desire to bring students back to school face-to-face, district spokeswoman Jessica Petrick said in a statement.

The number of positive cases and close contacts reported among students and staff last Friday was the lowest since late-September, Petrick said. The decline mirrors a trend both in the Bismarck-Mandan region and statewide over the past month.

Eight students and no staff were positive as of last Friday, and 88 students and two staff were considered close contacts. Eight staff and 52 students were self-monitoring for symptoms but remained in school.

A month earlier, 16 students were positive, 179 were close contacts and 105 were self-monitoring for symptoms. Nine staff members were positive, 23 were close contacts and 29 were self-monitoring.