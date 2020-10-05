Mandan Public Schools investigating Trump flag in classroom; districts update close contact guidelines

Mandan Public Schools officials are investigating a "Trump 2020" flag featuring a profane slogan that was on display in a classroom at Mandan High School on Friday.

District spokeswoman Jessica Petrick told the Tribune on Friday that the flag was a student prank and was hung up only for two to three minutes. The district became aware of the flag late in the school day Friday, she said. The district in a statement Monday said it had learned more about the incident and that the flag had been brought to school by students and put on display for less than one class period.

The students allegedly involved were not in school Monday because of the district's hybrid learning schedule, but the school will follow up with them Tuesday, Superintendent Mike Bitz said. He said the teacher, Julie Fleck, was aware of the flag.

"Mistakes were made, and we're correcting it," Bitz said.

The flag violated the controversial topics section of the district's academic freedom policy, according to Bitz. The policy states teachers need administrative approval before presenting a controversial topic in class, and Bitz said elections always are a controversial issue.

The district is still looking into the incident, and any discipline to students or staff will not be made public, he said.