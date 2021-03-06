Mandan, Legacy advance

Jamestown has had Mandan's number in recent years.
The Blue Jays had won nine straight over the Braves, but Saturday at the Bismarck Event Center, Mandan broke the streak at the perfect time.
Jayce Lowman poured in 21 points as the Braves upset Jamestown 70-66 in a state-qualifying game at the West Region tournament.
The Blue Jays beat the Braves 83-71 and 66-52 earlier in the season.
"They got us by a lot last time, but we were ready today," Lowman said. "Defense won us the game. Jamestown's really good, but we thought if we really locked in defensively we'd have a chance."
Mandan led for all but 60 seconds.
Mandan shot nearly 50%, while holding Jamestown to 39%.
"We had to have confidence that we could do it," Lowman said. "We knew we'd have to play really well."
It seemed to be Mandan's day when Lowman threw up a circus, fade away, no-look left-handed running layup in the second half. Not only did it go in, but he was fouled.
"I knew he was going to foul me so I just threw it up," Lowman said. "Yeah, pretty lucky, but we'll take it."
Lowman, named to the All-West Region team, made 9 of 13 shots in the game.
He had plenty of help.
Jacob Pierce scored 13 of his 14 points in the first half. Aaron Grubb scored 13, 10 coming after halftime, including a pair of 3-pointers that hit nothing but net.
"It's really exciting to get to state our senior year," Lowman said. "We've kind of been in the middle of the standings all year, but we're playing our best right now."
Brooks Carroll led Jamestown, the No. 2 seed in the West Region, with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
LEGACY 70, CENTURY 61
Nick Kupfer and the Legacy Sabers are headed back to state.
The Sabers' senior star poured in 22 points as Legacy pulled away from Century for a 70-61 state-tournament qualifying win Saturday at the Bismarck Event Center.
"It's good to be back especially last year after we had a struggle in state-tournament qualifier," Kupfer said. "We knew it'd be tough today. Century is a great team, but this feels really good."
The Sabers improved to 17-6 with the win and will play the East Region champion on Friday at the Event Center in the quarterfinals.
Kupfer made 8 of his 11 shots and also grabbed seven rebounds. Zander Albers added 18 points and eight rebounds.
"Everybody did a great job today. That always makes it fun when so many guys contribute," Kupfer said. "We have a lot of guys that definitely can get the job done."
The Sabers outscored the Patriots 40-28 in the second half. Senior Sam Link played a big part in that. Link, who did not see the floor in the opening half, scored nine points in the second half on two 3-pointers and an old-fashioned three-point play.
Legacy missed out on state last season after qualifying in 2019.
"This was our goal," Kupfer said. "We have to lock in defensively because we'll be playing a really good team from the East."
Sophomore Anthony Doppler led four Century players in double figures with 16 points. He also pulled down eight rebounds.
Century had leads of 9-2 early and 33-30 at halftime, but Legacy scored seven of the first nine points of the second half and did not give the lead back.
Ryan Erikson, a sophomore, added 11 for Century. So did freshman Isaiah Schafer. Senior Ian Ely had 10 as the Patriots ended with a record of 13-11.
