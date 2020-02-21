Man sentenced in shoplifting and terrorizing case

A Bismarck man accused of stealing items from Bismarck-Mandan stores and pulling a knife on one store employee has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Cody Bauer, 31, was arrested at North Sky Pawn in Mandan in late November after a manager notified police that Bauer was trying to pawn stolen items. The manager was part of a messenger group made up of loss prevention officers at area stores. He used information from the group to identify Bauer and the stolen items, according to a police affidavit.

A manager at Runnings in Mandan later identified Bauer as the man who had pulled a knife when confronted about shoplifting.

Bauer on Friday pleaded guilty to terrorizing, possession of heroin paraphernalia and theft of property. A robbery charge was dismissed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0