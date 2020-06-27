Man City to honor Liverpool

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal during their Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Anfield Stadium on June 24.

Manchester City will form a guard of honor for new English Premier League champion Liverpool when they meet next Thursday, City manager Pep Guardiola said.

Liverpool took the title City have owned for the last two years this week.

When English soccer resumed this month, Liverpool’s trip to Etihad Stadium was a potentially decisive game in the title race.

But City’s loss at Chelsea on Thursday put Liverpool mathematically out of reach, and Guardiola feels it would be sporting to pay tribute to the new champs.

“We are going to do the guard of honor, of course,” Guardiola said.

“Always we receive Liverpool when they come to our house in an incredible way. They cannot complain and of course we are going to do it because they deserve it.”

Liverpool holds a 23-point advantage over second-placed City.

