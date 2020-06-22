Man charged after punching Eagles' Goedert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Kyle Douglas Hadala, 29, from Sarasota, Fla., has been charged with simple assault for punching Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert early Saturday in an Aberdeen, South Dakota, bar, Aberdeen police said Monday.

The department's announcement on its Facebook page directed further inquiries to the Brown County State's Attorney's Office.

Sources indicated Sunday that an arrest had been made, but there was no official confirmation until Monday.

A source with knowledge of the situation said Goedert "was with some friends and family, and two guys kept saying disrespectful things." The source said Goedert walked over to "tell them to chill," and was punched.

Hadala is listed as having been arrested in Marion County, Fla., and charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2008.

A video of the incident was posted Sunday on Twitter, apparently taken from security footage at the Zoo Bar. In the video, when Goedert enters the frame from the right side, he has his hand against the chest of a man who is backing away. Goedert then takes a punch to the face from someone coming up from the bottom of the screen. Goedert seems to be unconscious as he lands on the floor, on his back.